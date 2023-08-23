Familiar faces are always a welcome sight to an athletic coach at the outset of a new season.
Just ask 11th year Hastings College cross country coach Ryan Mahoney, whose women’s team returns six of seven runners from last year’s squad, which finished runner-up in the GPAC with three all-conference selections while qualifying for the prestigious NAIA national tournament in the process.
“It’s really an experienced group,” Mahoney said. “We’ve been to the nationals as a team two times previously, and it’s nice having a bunch of kids with tons of years of experience with success at the conference and national levels.”
Those expected to pick up where they left off are senior all-conference returnees Veronica Pinkerton and Madison Gerken, and junior Shania Santos.
A GPAC champion her freshman year, Santos battled injuries last season and finished fifth individually in conference. Now healthy, she’ll be looking to regain her championship form.
Pinkerton, a three-time all-conference runner, was “pretty much our No. 1 runner all of last year,” Mahoney said.
Gerkin, who finished runner-up in the conference steeplechase event last spring, has shadowed Pinkerton for three straight seasons running at nationals.
Also back are junior Jilee Golus and senior Liza Baade. Golus narrowly missed qualifying for nationals last season after earning All-Conference honors her freshman year. Baade, a two-time national qualifier, will likely benefit from the ample miles she logged during the off-season, Mahoney said.
“She put in a good summer, getting a lot of miles in,” he said.
Rounding out the returnees is sophomore Mikayla Seebohm. She and three incoming freshman will look to their veteran teammates for leadership as the season unfolds.
“Our experienced runners can take them (underclassmen) under their wing and show them what to do,” Mahoney said. “I really like what we have this year.”
Top teams to beat in conference are defending GPAC champion Dordt, Concordia, and Doane, Mahoney said.
On the men’s side, what the team lacks in depth it makes up for in potential.
Leading the way is returning senior Tatum Jelleberg. A top-25 competitor his freshman and sophomore years, he missed last season because of injuries, but appears ready to compete this time around.
“He had his first good summer in a couple years, so we’re really hoping to get him back to being an All-Conference runner,” Mahoney said.
Joining Jelleberg are sophomores Deshawn Burks and Tyler Salter.
“Those two really started to figure it out last year and looked great in both practice sessions this week,” Mahoney said. “We’re excited to see what they can do.”
While incoming freshman Angel Ortiz appears ready to fill a spot in the top five, just who will round out the eight-man team is still up in the air. Finding the right combination will likely determine just how competitive the team will be after finishing eighth in conference last season.
“If everything goes our way and we can come up with a strong fifth runner and have no injuries, we could end up finishing in the top half of the conference,” Mahoney said. “I’m excited for our men.”
Defending conference champion Dordt and Doane figure to be the teams to beat in conference, Mahoney said.
HC’s men’s and women’s teams will open their season running in the Augustana Twilight Meet Sept. 1 in Sioux Falls, S.D. They will then have the luxury of competing in two major meets without leaving Nebraska: the Greeno-Dirksen Meet on Sept. 16 at Mahoney Golf Course in Lincoln, and the Blazing Tiger meet Oct. 21 in Ashland.
“Last year, we went to Louisville (Kentucky) to compete, so having a couple really big meets in our own backyard is going to be really awesome,” Mahoney said. “They’re going to be really good meets.”