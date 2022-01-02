The new year didn’t start off the way the Hastings College men’s basketball team wanted Saturday.
Despite their best efforts, the Broncos fell 74-64 to conference foe Briar Cliff on New Year’s Day. It extended their losing skid to eight games.
HC coach Bill Gavers spoke in optimistic terms about the game played at Lynn Farrell Arena.
“I thought our preparation was good for this game. I thought we were dialed in. We put ourselves in position. We just didn’t make enough plays down the stretch,” Gavers said after seeing his squad’s record fall to 6-11 overall and 1-6 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
The Broncos stayed right with the Chargers most of the way. HC never trailed by more than three first-half possessions. Hastings worked its way to a 50-48 second-half lead, helped by a 9-0 scoring outbreak.
Briar Cliff took the lead for good with 9:21 left. The Chargers twice owned 11-point leads after halftime.
Gavers continued to praise his team’s efforts.
“There were a lot of good things that came out of the game.,” Gavers said. “The first half was good. We shot 57 percent from the field. I thought we guarded hard. Our defensive effort was good. On the offensive boards we won 10 to four. So there’s a lot of positives to build on. We’ve just got to keep fighting.”
The Broncos’ season scoring leader Dashawn Walker finished with a game-high 23 points. He paced HC in the first half by notching 14 points.
“I thought Dashawn did a nice job inside making reads. And he’s a tough matchup down there. When he gets himself on balance he’s pretty hard to guard,” Gavers said.
Hastings center Mathias Nchekwube closed with 13 points and seven rebounds. The 6-foot, 8-inch sophomore played particularly well in the second half when he scored nine points.
“I thought Mathias (Nchekwube) was really, really good. He was six of nine from the field. He protected the rim.” Gavers said.
TJ Babikir played his usual steady game. He tallied 10 points and hauled down a team-high eight rebounds.
Karson Gansebom got hot early. He recorded 11 points in the first half. He drilled home a pair of long bombs in the early minutes.
For the Chargers, two players completed the game with 16 points each. They were Jaden Kleinhesselink and Quinn Vesey. Two others scored in double digits each.
HC swings back into action starting Friday at Dordt, then Saturday at Northwestern. The Broncos’ next home game is Jan. 12. All three are conference games.
BC (74)
Quinn Vesey 6-12 2-4 16, Conner Groves 2-5 0-0 5, Jaden Kleinhesselink 5-9 2-2 16, Quinten Vasa 2-5 0-0 5, Kyle Boerhave 2-6 1-2 5, Nick Hoyt 5-7 1-2 15, Matt Stillwell 4-4 3-4 12, Carson Kruger 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 26-49 9-14 74.
HC (64)
Dawson Zenger 0-3 0-0 0, Dashawn Walker 9-16 5-6 23, Karson Gansebom 5-12 1-1 13, TJ Babikir 4-8 0-0 10, Mathias Nchekwube 6-9 1-4 13, Phil Cisrow 1-5 0-0 2, Zach Rust 1-2 0-0 3. Totals: 26-55 7-12 64.
Three-point goals – BC 13-27 (Vesey 2-5, Groves 1-4, Kleinhesselink 4-7, Vasa 1-2, Boerhave 0-1, Hoyt 4-6, Stillwell 1-1, Kruger 0-1). HC 5-20 (Zenger 0-1, Walker 0-2, Gansebom 2-9, Babikir 2-5, Cisrow 0-1, Rust 1-2. Rebounds – BC 25 (Vesey 7). HC 33 (Babikir 8). Fouls – BC 13, HC 12. Turnovers – BC 10, HC 11.