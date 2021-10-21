The Hastings College men’s soccer team is in the midst of a tough stretch in its schedule. Coming off a double overtime tie with Concordia, the Broncos took a break from conference play to host No. 10 Bellevue University Wednesday at Lloyd Wilson Field.
Exceptional defense played by both teams kept the upset-minded Broncos within striking distance, but the Bruins never gave Hastings a scoring chance, as HC ended the 1-0 defeat with only two shots on goal. Despite the loss — the first at home for HC — Hastings’ head coach Cole Poppen said the team matched up well with the top-10 opponent.
“For being the 10th-ranked team in the nation, we were expecting a little more from them. They obviously made tactical decisions in the second half that maybe allowed us to have more possession, but we had moments to win that game and we limited their opportunities,” he said. “I’m hoping the boys can see through the loss and see that if that team is one the country think is going to the final site in Georgia and compete for a national title, we’re right there with that team.
The Bellevue defense was sitting way back against the HC offense, loading that half of the field with nearly its entire team at times.
Hastings finished the game with nine total shots. The Broncos’ best scoring opportunity ended without a shot. A lone breakaway left Hastings one-on-one with the goalkeeper, but a Bruins defender never gave up on the play and got in front of the ball just enough to make a slide tackle to force the turnover. HC had another open look at the goal in the second half when Kai Knuchel received a pass in the box. But his dribble sent the ball just a little too far, leaving his shot just a little too soft as it went into the arms of the keeper.
“The chances we got were good chances; they weren’t half chances, they weren’t crazy, random, fingers crossed prayers. I thought they were proper, good chances,” Poppen said.
The scoring opportunities were even more scarce for the Bruins. Hastings College’s defense allowed just six shots and two shots on goal.
“That was a credit to the back line to make sure that we’re diligent in defending and we’re committed to it and that we’re working for each other,” the HC coach said.
In the 13th minute, Bellevue’s Antonio Capra received the cross in the middle of the field from Anthony Cox. Capra and HC goalkeeper Brendan Daly raced after the ball, colliding just after Capra got enough of the ball to sneak it into the back of the net.
“Their goal happened because of just one little mistake from guys that have played exceptional all year,” Poppen said. “That’s just the game.”
Wednesday’s loss marked the second time this season Hastings has gone two consecutive matches without a win. The Broncos will have a tall mountain to climb if it wants to snap that streak, as they will hit the road Saturday to Orange City, Iowa, to face No. 19 Northwestern. Hastings has gone three matches without a win only once in the past six seasons.
“I think it’ll be kind of similar to this game,” Poppen said of the upcoming matchup with Northwestern. “They’re extremely organized, they’re extremely athletic, they’re extremely physical. They have a homefield advantage; I don’t think they’ve lost a single game at home... It’s going to be a very tough test.
“Again, if we put in a performance like (Wednesday) — where I don’t think we even played our best and we’re still able to hang with them — if we play our best I don’t think there’s a team in the country that can stop us.”