For the first time in 15 years, the Hastings College men’s basketball team is sporting a 7-0 record.
To put that into historical perspective, it was 2007 the last time the Broncos opened with such an impressive start to the season. Some of the current Bronco players weren’t yet old enough for grade school.
But on Saturday, HC pocketed its seventh win against no losses by downing Mt. Marty 75-57 at Lynn Farrell Arena. HC is also now 2-0 in conference play.
“It is a work in progress”, said HC coach Todd Raridon about his team’s early success. “This group has bought in with some of the things we’re doing. I think we are doing a nice job on the glass, rebounding well. Defensively we’re playing much better than earlier in the season.”
The Broncos, who finished with only seven wins last season, have some new players making significant contributions, as well as some of the older hands that HC continues to rely upon.
Omaha freshman Reggie Thomas is the team’s leading scorer, averaging 22 points per game. The Omaha Westside product scored 22 in Saturday’s Great Plains Athletic Conference victory.
Thomas plays well beyond his age. That’s a big part of why he’s earned the role as the Broncos’ starting point guard.
“We are fortunate to have him. He’s been a terrific player ever since he set foot on campus,” Raridon said about Thomas. “He does a lot of good things for us. As a freshman he’s still learning. He controls a lot of things for us right now.”
Another new face for the Broncos is junior forward Tyrique McMurrin from Bolingbrook, Illinois. He tallied an HC career-high 18 points Saturday. McMurrin’s scoring contributions were vital, as Mt. Marty held senior sharpshooter Karson Gansebom to nine points — half of his per-game average.
“Teams are trying to face-guard Karson and Reggie. So other guys have to step up,” Raridon said. “Tonight it was Tyrique. And he is very capable. He’s good around the rim. He rebounds well and he can shoot 3s.”
Eight Broncos scored on Saturday, as HC closed with 52 percent marksmanship from the floor (27-for-51). Only one of the Lancers tallied in double figures — 24 points by Tash Lunday.
Hastings’ defense put the clamps on, holding Mt. Marty to just a 35 percent scoring output from the floor (17-for-49).
“You are going to win a lot of games if you can do that,” Raridon said about his team’s defense. “We kept them to one shot. When we got rebounds and ran, we got some easy baskets in transition. We got some easy backdoor cuts in our half-court offense. But it all started on the other end of the floor.”
The Broncos played good help defense at times, which led to good rebounding. HC allowed the Lancers only two offensive rebounds. McMurrin hauled in a Bronco-high eight rebounds.
HC led the whole way except for the Lancers’ opening bucket. Hastings carried a 33-28 advantage into halftime. Each had a good scoring run in the first 20 minutes. The Lancers went on a 10-0 rally. HC scored 12 unanswered.
The Broncos started to take charge in the second half. They constructed an 11-1 scoring run. Then they went on a 9-0 spree before icing the win.
While Saturday’s victory and the Broncos’ 7-0 record are impressive, Raridon cautioned that his squad still has a long way to go in the tough GPAC.
“It is early in the season. But I am happy for our players. We will enjoy the win, then get back to work. This team needs to continue to be hungry and keep improving every day.”
HC returns to competition Monday at home against Dakota State University.
Mt. Marty (3-5)....................28 29 — 57
Hastings (7-0).....................33 42 — 75
Mt. Marty (57)
Josh Arldt 1-5 0-0 3, Caden Casey 2-3 0-0 6, Tristan Furgeson 1-1 2, Kade Stearns 2-8 1-2 5, Cole Bowen 2-7 2-2 7, Tash Lunday 6-13 11-12 24, Lincoln Jorde 0-1 0-0 0, Noah Allen 2-7 1-1 5, Chase Altenburg 1-3 00-0 3, Hunter Kotrous 0-1 2-2 2. Totals: 17-49 17-19 57.
Hastings College (75)
Dawson Zenger 2-5 0-0 6, Phil Cisrow 3-8 0-0 8, Karson Gansebom 4-7 1-2 9, Reggie Thomas 6-9 9-11 22, Mathias Nchekwube 1-2 1-1 3, Danilo Matovic 1-2 0-0 2, Tryrique McMurrin 7-11 2-2 18, Anthony Thompson 3-4 0-0 7, Logan Schuldt 0-1 0-0 0, Ashton Valentine 0-0 0-2 0, Evan Kingston 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 27-51 13-18 75.
Three-point goals—M 6-21 (Arldt 1-4, Casey 2-3, Stearns 0-3, Bowen 1-1, Lundy 1-4, Allen 0-2, Altenburg 1-3, Kotrous 0-1). HC 8-20 (Zenger 2-3, Cisrow 2-6, Gansebom 0-2, Thomas 1-3, McMurrin 2-4, Thompson 1-2). Rebounds – M 28 (Lunday 6). HV 33 (McMurrin 8). Turnovers – M 11. HC 12. Fouls – M 20.HV 14. Assists – M 7 (Lunday 2). HC 16 (Gansebom 5, Thomas 5).