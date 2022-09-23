The Hastings College men’s soccer team has been firing on all cylinders the last two weeks.
The Broncos went into Thursday’s match scoring six goals in back-to-back victories. And that high-level of play continued against Jamestown.
HC tacked on four more goals to its season total — now sitting at 21 through five games — in a 5-1 route fo the Jimmies, with the lone Jamestown goal coming on a PK with six seconds left in the match.
The win was the Broncos third straight, as they improved to 4-1.
“I have a very special group of guys right now, and I think the toughest thing is just making sure we’re playing at our best every week, no matter the opposition,” said Cole Poppen, HC head coach. “It’s about getting these guys cooking and flowing in the best way possible. I think you saw that (Thursday).”
The defense has also been executing for the Broncos, who have allowed just one goal in the last three contests. In Thursday’s match, Hastings held Jamestown to just two shots on the night.
“The beautiful thing is we had such a great performance, and they’re all still upset about giving up that one goal. That last goal didn’t matter, but to them it did. To me, that shows a lot of character, it shows a lot of growth, and it shows that they’re still hungry,” Poppen said.
“I think a lot of our success deals with engagement in the entire 90 (minutes)...I’ve been challenging the boys to stay mentally focused and bring mental energy as well as physical energy, even when we’re up 5-nil.”
After coming close on several chances, Hastings College’s David Panter finally found the back of the net in the 22nd minute. Panter fired five shots, four on goal, before notching Hastings’ first score.
Only 11 minutes later, the Broncos drew a foul in the box, setting up goal number two. Senior Tyler Mase hammered the penalty kick past Jamestown keeper Matthew English.
Poppen was proud of the energy his team came out with in the first half.
“I really challenged the boys to start every half strong and impose the opposition, because I think it just gets things going easier,” Poppen said. “If you can start to control and dictate the game with the first goal like that, it really sets the tone for everything else.”
Hastings added another goal early in the second half. Not even three minutes out of halftime, Paul Obrusnik scored after Lukas Goetz found him with a pretty assists. Obrusnik added to the scoring with an impressive highlight-worthy goal later in the half.
Ryan Lewis sent a long pass to the left side of the field, where Obrusnik gathered, took a touch, spun around and shot a laser to the back of the net. His second goal of the night came in the 74th minute, making it a 4-0 HC lead.
Hastings’ final goal of the night came with just over two minutes left, when Panter recorded his second goal of the night on an assist from Alessandro Urlati.
Hastings College will now put its win streak on the line against Presentation on Saturday at Lloyd Wilson Field. Poppen is expecting his team to continue playing at such a high level.
“It’ll be tough because we played (Thursday) and have just the one off day on Friday. I think a lot more boys will get opportunities just out of necessity to make sure we have energy,” he said. “We’re trying to peak at the end of the season, so hopefully this isn’t the best game we play. We have to make sure we’re still growing and learning with every step.”