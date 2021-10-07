The Hastings College men’s soccer team continued its unbeaten streak at home alive, but it took a 70th minute goal from junior Ryan Lewis to get the 2-1 victory on Wednesday against Midland.
It took 41 minutes for the scoring to start and it was with an own goal by Midland, credited by HC head coach Cole Poppen to the tenacity and relentlessness that the Broncos bring into every game.
“The last couple years that we’ve played them, we’ve lost the last two years, and it had a lot to do with their physicality, and we knew that coming in,”he said. “We knew it was going to be a physical battle. Their style of play is to disrupt our style of play, I think, with their physicality. I told the lads, ‘the first 15 minutes is about matching their intensity, that they don’t get the impression that they can walk over us.’
“It even showed in the game. Our style of play got fluid and they had a hard time defending us.”
The Warriors came out to play in the second half, getting a 46th minute goal out of the half for an equalizer.
Hastings’ two prior games also went into overtime, which had the Broncos prepared for the situation Wednesday.
“I would say the relentlessness in our style (prepared us), because I think at a certain point in the last couple games, we’ve started to resort to things that we haven’t been working on in training,” Poppen said. “I wouldn’t say out of desperation, but the game being crazy and emotions are really high. You can really lose track of what we are about and what we’re trying to do.”
Lewis would get the go-ahead goal to fire up the Broncos, but in the closing seconds, chaos ensued, with a foul being called a yard out of the penalty box on the Broncos that resulted in a yellow card and a Midland free kick from just outside the penalty box.
As three seconds got added to the clock, Midland lined up for a last second shot, but missed, earning the Broncos the victory.
“The ref told me that even though it seemed like the game was over, it was a goal scoring opportunity, which is a yellow card,” Poppen said. “That immediately stops the clock. I was frustrated, and it would have been heartbreaking to feel like you earned this win, and to go out like that, would have hurt. But we didn’t, and I can go chat with my guys after this and we can move on, because we have another big game on Sunday against Mount Marty.”