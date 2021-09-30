In an evening of upsets, the Hastings College men’s soccer team capped it off by knocking off the Morningside Mustangs, 2-1, on Wednesday with a golden goal by junior Lukas Goetz in the 100th minute at Lloyd Wilson Field.
Morningside, coming into the game, was receiving 16 votes to be in the Top 25 in the NAIA Coaches’ Poll released on Wednesday.
Interim head coach Cole Poppen was proud of his team’s effort, especially in the first half.
“In the first half in particular, I was telling the boys to be disciplined in the certain press that we wanted to be doing, and I thought they were doing a very good job,” he said. “Morningside is a very, very good team. They are going to be in the postseason. That is one of the best teams in the country, so there is going to be moments in the game when they do things that they are very good at. That was my challenge to them at halftime was to continue and they are a dangerous team on the counter attack as well. So that takes a lot of mental energy.”
It was not until the 50th minute that the scoreless knot was broken, with Morningside striking first. In just under 10 minutes, the Broncos were able to answer with a penalty kick equalizer by junior Gorka Martinez.
“We practice penalties every single day,” Poppen said. “So, when he stepped up, I was nervous because every coach should be, but if there was any player, it would be him.”
The see-saw action came abruptly again in the 73rd minute when Hastings took a 2-1 lead on a well-placed shot by junior Jair Arita, but the Mustangs tied the match in the 77th minute, setting up the 2-2 tie at the end of regulation.
“An incredibly resilient performance from my guys,” Poppen said. “Going down, then tying it, and then going down again, then tying it again, and going into the OT like that with tired legs; and there were moments where I had to trust guys to come in in some pretty chaotic moments.”
The Broncos were able to get the job done against a strong Morningside team, despite being outshot 13-11, but Hastings still outshot the Mustangs in shots on goal 7-6.
“We always talk about this place being a fortress, so it doesn’t matter who we are playing here,” Poppen said of the the Broncos’ home field advantage. “It is going to be difficult, and I think that showed tonight. They had to earn every single one of their goals, and the work rate, and the togetherness, and the structure, and the discipline was… I am just getting goosebumps just talking about it, and it was incredible.
“Hearing them celebrate, it means the world to them because (Morningside) had our number the last two years. They’ve beat us, and we remembered that. It is Lloyd Wilson, and we decided this year was the year that we were going to get them. Fully deserved. I’m super proud. Super happy.”