Cole Poppen sees the similarities, but doesn't want the pressure of an old-fashioned jinx on his conscience.
The 2021 Hastings College men's soccer team has so far been in a similar spot as the 2019 Broncos who finished national runner-up.
"I don't really want to do this," Poppen said hesitantly, "But there are a lot of parallels between that 2019 experience and what we're going through right now.
"It sounds like I'm essentially just setting us up for failure — anything less than getting to the (national) final is a 'well you were wrong coach.'"
But Poppen is right.
Two years ago, the Broncos finished third in the Great Plains Athletic Conference and had to win to continue their season.
Prior to that national final loss to No. 1 Central Methodist, HC won eight straight postseason games to keep their season afloat.
"They had to just win all the games at the end of the season to keep going," Poppen said.
The end result of this year's group is yet to be decided. But, the 2021 Broncos finished third in the regular season conference standings before winning the GPAC tournament and now qualifying for the NAIA national tournament.
Hastings (12-4-2) is currently on a five-game win streak dating to Oct. 23. The Broncos are 8-2-1 in their last 11 matches.
"With the season on the line like that," Poppen said, "it adds a lot of pressure."
You'd think Poppen, who is technically still a graduate assistant yet the Broncos' interim head coach following Tim Bohnenkamp's June departure, would be the one feeling pressure, too.
But the first-year head coach says his team, including assistant Will Pointon, a junior on that 2019 team, have relieved a lot of the stress.
"I'm fortunate to have all of them as part of this team because they have been in those situations before," Poppen said. "That was something that we talked about against Northwestern in the GPAC final... that type of experience of playing in big games and managing those nerves, and almost embracing the pressure is invaluable to any team in any environment."
Hastings will be in a hostile setting Thursday afternoon when it opens the national playoffs at 2 p.m. with host Missouri Valley, the seventh-ranked team in the country.
The Vikings, who play in the same conference — the Heart of America Athletic Conference — as top-ranked Central Methodist, knocked the Broncos out of the playoffs last season with a 4-0 final result.
MVC has the reigning national player of the year, Luka Gluscevic, and averages 3.2 goals per game this season.
"They were very, very strong last year, just as they are this year," said Poppen. "I think they're a very organized and well-coached team. I think they have tremendous wing play (and) a lot of talented players... I can't stress enough that they are a very, very good team. They score goals pretty much whenever they want."
But. There's always a but.
"I do think they are beatable. I don't just say that because I have to. I'm excited for this challenge and these guys know exactly what they're going up against because we played them last year. There's no surprises or anything like that."
On the contrary, Poppen and the Broncos hope to surprise the Vikings (15-5).
"I do think there is a recipe (for an upset)," Poppen said.
Hastings' season hit a turning point Oct. 2 when it suffered a 2-1 loss to Briar Cliff in overtime.
"That really galvanized the team, I'd say, and kind of refocused us," Poppen said.
Since then, Hastings, which didn't pick up a win until its third match of the season, has found something notable: belief. In each other, in the process, in the team.
Poppen said he has preached playing for each other, not just with each other.
"There's no one on the roster who is going to get a 'W' next to their name if we win and there's not a single individual who's going to get an 'L' next to their name on the roster if we lose," the coach said.
"That togetherness, that understanding that everyone needs to be a part of it and be engaged has really, really brought us together these last five games."
Hastings' only loss in its last 10 games was 1-0 to No. 10 Bellevue, which received a host bid in the national tournament.
Junior Lukas Goetz is the team's leading scorer with 10 goals. Tyler Mase and David Panter have each netted five goals.
Those three, along with defenseman and senior captain Francisco Arevalo, were members of the 2019 Broncos.
This postseason, they have goals to get back to the national stage just as they did two years ago.
"Their added experience has been tremendous, (with) Fran and David, our vice captain, and then you have Lukas, who leads in his own way by example in everything he does," Poppen said. "All of those players have a desire to get back to that big moment and to that experience because it was so pleasant."
Marshall, Mo. bracket
Nov. 18
Game 1 — No. 1 Missouri Valley vs. No. 4 Hastings College, 2 p.m.
Game 2 — No. 2 William Carey vs. No. 3 Bethel (Ind.), 5 p.m.
Nov. 20
Game 3 — Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 1 p.m.