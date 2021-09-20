What better way for the Hastings College soccer squads to start off conference play than with a clean sweep of the Dakota Wesleyan Tigers at Lloyd Wilson Field?
That’s what was in store for Hastings Saturday, with the women’s soccer team downing the Tigers 7-0, before the men’s team continued the clean sheet of a night with a 3-0 victory.
The women’s team got things going early and often, with sophomore and Hastings’ own Dulce Lopez getting a shot to connect with the net in the eighth minute. Sophomores Dekota Schubert and Eva Dunker added on to the first half lead with goals of their own for a comfortable 3-0 lead at half for the Broncos.
In the second half, Schubert kept the momentum going with a goal just five minutes into the half. That led to extended confidence, which was displayed by senior forward Jacqueline Gilbert in a two-goal performance, capped by the seventh and final goal by sophomore Ayden Ridder-Koch in the 82nd minute.
With five different Broncos getting a goal, Head coach Jade Ovendale was all smiles after the homecoming win.
“It is amazing to have numerous people come up with goals,” Ovendale said. “It makes us more unpredictable, we have more options. Say one part of a certain play is shut down from the opposition, which is going to happen, we have other ideas and players that can bring something different to the game that we might need. The players are just stepping up and taking their chances when they get them.”
In a chippy night cap to homecoming weekend, the men’s soccer team shined with a brilliant match against the Tigers, limiting Dakota Wesleyan to only three shots compared to the Broncos’ 21.
Much like it was on the women’s side, the men relied on attacking early. Maintaining the ball in the attacking third eventually culminated into senior David Panter striking the net in the 19th minute.
Junior Lukas Goetz kept the pressure applied in both halves, scoring in the 31st minute and opening the second half with a 49th minute goal.
Head coach Cole Poppen showed the same sentiment of the versatility and volatility of his team.
“Credit to the guys. (Dakota Wesleyan) started in a formation we did not think they would play, so in the first 15, 20 minutes, it is hard from the sideline for me to do anything, but they solved the problems that were presented to them,” Poppen said. “They stayed patient, they were pretty relentless on their pressure, and they were relentless in their patience, and that is stuff that, as a coach, you can only dream of.
“The stuff that we are doing on the training field in terms of incorporating guys in and combining and using your teammates and finding the right moments to express yourself and also finding the right moments to bring your teammates into the game. That is all stuff we have been working on in training, so it is really nice to see some of that stuff happen on the field.”
Both coaches expressed what it meant to get started on the right foot in conference play in the GPAC, a conference that has grown exponentially in the previous years.
“Conference is a different animal altogether,” Poppen said. “I think from the start, you could see there was a little bit of nerves.”
“This time last year, we were 0-1 (in conference),” Ovendale added. “Dakota Wesleyan beat us at their place, so to go in 1-0, it is going to do a lot for confidence. We just keep working on what we do and we’re just at one building block. We want to hit our second building block. It is just a start, and we can’t get content. We’ve just got to keep working and keep pushing.”