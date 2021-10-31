For the Hastings College soccer squads, Saturday was much more than a doubleheader against Dordt, but a celebration of seniors at Lloyd Wilson Field that honored the class of 2022 for their dedication and hard work, as well as setting the squads up nicely in the GPAC Tournaments.
The Broncos got with a sweep of the Defenders, winning 4-3 in the women’s game, and 2-0 on the men’s side.
Women’s coach Jade Ovendale was proud of her seniors and team on Saturday
“To get the wins for the seniors, it is a great way for them to go out in the regular season conference with a win. They deserve it,” Ovendale said. “The dedication that they have put into the program the past four years goes unmatched. They are all exceptional individuals, not only in soccer, but as people too, so for us to get the win for them on their day is really, really nice.”
One senior in particular that shined was Jackie Gilbert, who scored two goals on the day.
“I want to say that Jackie is just Jackie, but she is always dangerous,” Ovendale said. “We know when teams are coming up to play against us, Jackie is going to be a name on the scouting report that they are aware of — aware of them making her life difficult, but she scored two great goals today.”
Men’s coach Cole Poppen said much the same for his squad.
“I said this before the game: If I could go back as a player to my senior day as someone not playing anymore, I definitely would. It was a game I remember being so special to me,” Poppen said. “The crazy part, I didn’t even win my senior day, so that was something I talked to them about.
“This is a special night. It is a night for the seniors to be recognized. For them to get their minutes. To win for them. There were added incentives to do extra work. If you didn’t want it, you have to think about those seniors.”
In both games, the Broncos struck early, with Gilbert’s first goal and Lukas Goetz’s both coming in the fifth minute.
The disparity started after that as the women’s team would see an equalizer scored by Dordt 15 seconds later, whereas the men’s game saw a defensive showing with nothing more being scored in the first half.
Dekota Schubert and Gilbert would tally a goal apiece to break the tie and make it a 3-1 Bronco lead at half. Eva Dunker added to the lead with a 51st minute goal before Dordt made some noise for a possible comeback, scoring goals in the 64th and 82nd minutes.
Jackson Brown tacked on a much appreciated insurance goal for the men’s team in the 78th minute with a very well placed free kick just outside of the penalty box.
“You don’t hit it much better than that,” Poppen said. “That’s a free kick he will remember for the rest of his life.”
With the wins, the Broncos will plan for at least one more game at Lloyd Wilson as both teams earned the No. 3 seed in the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament. The men welcome Midland on Wednesday while the women host Concordia on Thursday. Both matches kick off at 7 p.m.
Women
Dordt.................................1 2 — 3
Hastings.............................3 1 — 4
DU: Jori Bronner 5’ & 82; Ellie Stuart 64’
HC: Jackie Gilbert 5’ & 44’; Dekota Schubert 12’; Eva Dunker 52’
Men
Dordt..................................0 0 — 0
Hastings.............................1 1 — 2
HC: Lukas Goetz 5’; Jackson Brown 77’