TUCSON, Ariz. — Make it six in a row for the Hastings College softball team after the Broncos swept three games Tuesday and a pair of Wednesday during their spring break trip.
A seven-run sixth inning propelled HC past Valley City State in its opener Wednesday — a 9-4 win.
Elana Gerhard finished 3-for-5 and drove in three runs. Bailey Collingham was 2-for-2 in the ninth spot, including a two-run single in the sixth that capped the Broncos' scoring.
Starter Mattie Hogrefe earned the win with 6 1/3 innings of work. She struck out six and scattered seven hits.
HC's 9-1 win over Benedictine-Mesa was aided by an eight-run first. The Broncos sent 12 hitters to the plate and benefitted from a pair of errors.
Hogrefe and Bailey French each collected two hits. Anna Krueger and Isabel Tanabe each drove in a pair of runs.
Hannah Norquest tossed all five innings in the mercy rule game. She fanned four.
The Broncos (10-11) close up shop Thursday with a doubleheader against Viterbo.