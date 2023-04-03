SEWARD — Hastings College improved its conference record to 5-1 (the league's best through six games) with a pair of wins at Concordia on Saturday.
The Broncos (10-13, 5-1) edged the Bulldogs 4-2 in the first game in a come-from-behind victory, and dealt a convincing blow in the second game, an 8-2 win featuring 13 hits.
Hastings saved its best for last in the opener at Plum Creek Park, rallying from a 2-1 deficit in the top of the seventh.
The Broncos had runners on first and third with one out before Isabel Tanabe lifted a sacrifice fly into left to score Lexi Mudloff, who hit a leadoff single, and tie the game.
Sydney Schelkopf then roped a go-ahead double and Macie Mays padded the lead with a single.
Pitcher Kyleigh Boever finished off her complete game by working around a two-out walk. Boever held the Concordia offense to three hits and struck out three as well. Only one of the two runs she allowed was earned.
Sophia Haverkamp did her best to match Boever in game two, also producing a complete game against the Bulldogs. Haverkamp held the Bulldogs to four hits and struck out a pair while her offense tallied 13 hits.
The game was tight throughout, tied after four innings, before HC broke away. Schelkopf stroked an RBI single and scored on a groundout by Mays in the fifth.
Mays doubled in Boever in the seventh while Lauren Schneider and Katyn Kappler also drove in runs to cap the scoring.
Hastings hosts Morningside on Thursday and Mount Marty on Saturday.