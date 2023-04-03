SEWARD — Hastings College improved its conference record to 5-1 (the league's best through six games) with a pair of wins at Concordia on Saturday.

The Broncos (10-13, 5-1) edged the Bulldogs 4-2 in the first game in a come-from-behind victory, and dealt a convincing blow in the second game, an 8-2 win featuring 13 hits. 

