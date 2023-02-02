They’re young, inexperienced and unproven, but Hastings College softball coach Troy Baker is optimistic his team has what it takes to win games this season. Their potential secret weapon: they’ve got the power.
Anticipated pop from returners junior first baseman Elana Gerhard, redshirt freshman second baseman Lexi Mudloff, returning all-conference sophomore left fielder Lauren Schneider and sophomore third baseman Macie Mays has Baker and his Broncos chomping at the bit for the season to begin.
“I think the team is ready to go,” he said. “Our strength is going to be our hitting. We’ve added some power to the lineup and hopefully it’ll show.”
Of all the highlighted sluggers, Gerhard may be the most intriguing to follow. One of the team’s top hitters out of the gate last season, her stellar start was derailed by a dislocated elbow that deprived the Bronco lineup of its No. 4 hitter for the better part of the season.
“She was hitting in the low .450s, so when she went down against Doane, so did our season,” Baker said. “We’d been right there playing great softball, and no excuses, but I’d rather have her in there than not. I expect some great things from her this year.”
Mudloff, who missed all of last season because of an injured hip, has shown the ability to hit for power to all fields, while Mays has turned into a team-leading offensive threat after seeing limited playing time last season.
“This fall she got into great physical condition in the weight room and led our team with 22 RBI in fall ball,” Baker said of Mays. “She will get a great opportunity to join the lineup. She can hit.”
Schneider figures to again be among the top run producers at the plate for the Broncos. Baker said he expects even greater things from her this time around.
“Lauren is probably our best all around offensive and defensive player,” he said. “She can hit for power and average (.370 last season) and we expect her to take an even bigger step up as as sophomore.”
Leadoff hitter and senior center fielder Sydney Schelkopf should cross home plate often if the projected Bronco power surge materializes. An all-conference selection last year, the speedy outfielder figures to once again disrupt opposing defenses on the base paths while sporting a solid glove on defense.
“She sets the table,” Baker said. “She can steal some bases, and when she gets on base, we do some good things.”
Fourth-year starters, seniors Taylor Stuhr and Kyleigh Boever bring a welcomed familiarity to the diamond. Roommates and battery mates, the pair share a synchronized mindset that makes them doubly tough on hitters as a pitcher-catcher combo.
“They know each other’s strengths and weaknesses,” Baker said.
On the hill, Boever more than held her own last season, posting a 10-10 record for a team that finished seven games below .500.
“She had a very good year,” Baker said. “She kept us in every single game she pitched. She has a devastating change-up, and when she gets that down she’s tough to beat.
“Taylor is a very smart kid. She can block and she can throw. We need her to hit more consistently, but she’s a very well-rounded catcher.”
Freshman right hander Sophia Havercamp will be asked to grow up fast as the team’s No. 2 starting pitcher.
“We’re hoping she’ll give us a bunch of innings and we’ll go from there,” Baker said.
Perhaps youth is the only thing keeping Baker from illusions of grandeur as conference play nears. That the talent is there to be competitive is undeniable, however, he said.
“We’re excited,” he said. “We don’t want to get too excited because you don’t play games on paper. We’ve got to stay healthy, and if we stay healthy, we’ll be in a lot of ballgames. We have all the pieces, it’s just a matter of putting it all together.
“We’ve got unproven talent, and we’ve got to prove it to everybody, including ourselves. I’m sure we’re going to be picked to finish toward the bottom (in GPAC play) because of what happened last year, but we’ve got a little chip on our shoulder.
“That’s going to be the biggest thing for our team: prove it.”
Defending conference champion Midland figures to once again be the team to beat this season, Baker said. Likewise, Morningside is also expected to be in the hunt for first place.
Barring injuries, Baker sees the Broncos as potential dark horse contenders.
“Those are probably the best two teams (Midland and Morningside) we’ll see in the GPAC,” he said. “We’re going to run into some very good pitchers, but we’re going to be pretty strong one through nine. I like where we are at.”