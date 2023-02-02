They’re young, inexperienced and unproven, but Hastings College softball coach Troy Baker is optimistic his team has what it takes to win games this season. Their potential secret weapon: they’ve got the power.

Anticipated pop from returners junior first baseman Elana Gerhard, redshirt freshman second baseman Lexi Mudloff, returning all-conference sophomore left fielder Lauren Schneider and sophomore third baseman Macie Mays has Baker and his Broncos chomping at the bit for the season to begin.

0
0
0
0
0