After a sweep of College of St. Mary to start the conference season, Hastings College softball ran into one of the league's best pitchers during a Saturday doubleheader with Doane.
Camry Moore, a senior who transferred from Concordia back to her hometown college following a season that earned her second team All-GPAC honors, looked like a prospective first-teamer in the opener at Smith Complex.
Moore pitched a shutout in game one Saturday as she held the Broncos to six hits in the Tigers 10-0 win.
"(Doane) arguably has one of the best pitchers in the conference in Camry Moore," said HC coach Troy Baker, whose team had back-to-back weekend series canceled this month.
The Tigers scored early and often on HC starter Kyleigh Boever. Doane plated six runs in the first with two three-run shots coming from Moore and Jayden Young.
"They jumped on Kyleigh and it was over in the first inning. They scored six runs and you say are we going to score six runs off Camry Moore? And the answer was no," said Baker.
Doane added four more runs in the fourth inning and held the Broncos to two hits in the final two inning to win its first conference game.
The Bronco bats came alive in game two to help flip the script and earn a split in the series. A Doane rally late made the game interesting, but HC survived with a 9-8 cushion.
HC jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first when Isabel Tanabe led off with a double and Macy Mays knocked one of three doubles in game two to plate Tanabe.
Doane had an answer in the third inning. The Tigers scored four runs in the frame highlighted by another three-run blast by Moore. Doane added one more in the inning off two singles and an error.
The Broncos turned their deficit right around in their half of the inning. HC brought 12 batters to the plate and posted eight runs.
Doane starting pitcher Emily Haines exited the third before an out was recorded and was charged with three runs on the day.
"We saw (Haines) last year and she has a decent change up. We put a couple of things together," Baker said.
Former Hastings High star Faith Molina came in relief of Haines and couldn't stop the bleeding. The Broncos bounced her with six runs on one hit and five walks as Molina was charged with the loss.
Mays capped a 3-for-4 performance on the day with two more doubles in the inning. Sydney Schelkopf had a single and a walk. Tanabe, Elena Gerhard and Rayleigh Guyer each drew a walk. Taylor Stuhr stepped up and hit a three-run shot.
Trailing 9-4, Doane rallied in the fourth with three runs to cut the lead to two. The Tigers also brought Moore back to the circle to quiet the HC offense. Moore finished the game with 3 1/3 innings of shutout ball and seven Ks.
Doane had runners on second and third with no outs in the seventh, but could only muster a run on a two-out single by Grace Dowding before Hastings reliever Olivia Gilbert induced a ground out for the win.
"Olivia did a great job in relief because she pitched the night before and did an excellent job," said Baker.
The Broncos (8-12, 3-1) host Midland for two games on Tuesday starting at 4 p.m.
Doane................600 40x x — 10 10 1
Hastings..................000 00 x — 0 6 0
W — Camry Moore (10-2). L — Kyleigh Boever (5-4).
2B — D, Grace Dowding, Hannah Baesler, Shelby Robinson, Jayden Young, Angelina Esqueda. HC, Lauren Schneider.
HR — D, Camry Moore, Young.
Doane (14-10, 1-1)..........004 300 1— 8 7 0
HC (8-12, 3-1)...............108 000 x — 9 8 5
W — Sophia Haverkamp (3-4). L — Faith Molina (3-6).
HR — D, Camry Moore. H, Taylor Stuhr.
2B — D, Anna Prauner. H, Isabel Tanabe, Macy Mays.