The signs of a scrappy team are all there for Troy Baker.
The Hastings College softball coach has watched his team scratch and claw to maintain their mark one game above .500.
He has been thankful for that, too, considering just two games into the Great Plains Athletic Conference slate the Broncos’ offense was dealt a massive blow.
“Our best weapon is out for the year,” said Baker, whose team is 17-16 on the season.
That would be sophomore Elana Gerhard, who was the team’s leading hitter prior to fracturing her elbow while playing first base during the first game of a doubleheader March 28 in Crete.
Gerhard collided with a base runner after a throw from a teammate dragged her up the line. She held on to the ball, but the play cost her the rest of her season.
Before the injury, Gerhard held a team best .424 (28-for-66) average at the plate with seven extra-base hits and 22 runs batted in.
The shelving of Gerhard has opened the door for others to chip in when needed, Baker said. Notably Bailey French and Ana Krueger, who have combined for 53 at-bats in the seven games sans Gerhard.
Both are hitting .300 or better.
“Different people have stepped up and carried the offense a little bit with what Elana was doing,” Baker said. “I told the team we needed a team effort to carry us because Elana was in the running for player of the year in that moment.”
Now, Hastings (17-16, 3-5 GPAC) just hopes it can slide up a few spots across the final 14 games in order to make the GPAC tournament.
It starts Friday afternoon when the Broncos host Dordt University in a doubleheader at Smith Softball Complex. On Saturday, Hastings gets Northwestern College.
“We’re going to have our hands full all weekend,” Baker said. “They’re two teams who we are looking up at)in the standings) and hopefully by the end of the weekend they’ll be looking up at us.”
The Defenders (14-9-1, 4-2 GPAC) are second in the conference standings.
The reeling Bronco offense — which has scored just 27 of its 179 total runs this season during conference play — will attempt to figure out Dordt ace Abby Kraemer.
In the circle, Kraemer in 10-3 with a conference-best 1.14 earned run average and 112 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings.
“Runs could be at a premium, so we’re going to have to execute,” Baker said. “Hopefully she makes some mistakes.”
Baker also hopes his team can draw on last year’s successes against Kraemer. He’ll take the 11 hits in 10 innings his team had facing her.
“I think this (Hastings) team is a little bit better, so I’m optimistic in that sense, Baker said. “But I know she’s got a good change up and she’s got another year under her belt so she’s just a better pitcher this year.”
On the flip side, if Hastings pitches well enough, the teams very well could go 10 innings again. The Broncos might even win should they sneak across a run or two.
That’s a big ask from a HC pitching staff that has the second-highest ERA (5.01) in the conference. But Dordt’s offense has been abysmal this season, hitting below .200 and mustering 10 runs in GPAC games.
Conversely, Northwestern (25-7, 4-4 GPAC) has the highest scoring offense in the conference but sits seventh in the standings.
The Red Raiders are led offensively by Hastings native Jennifer Boeve, who ranks second in the conference with her .474 average and first with 54 hits and 14 doubles. Teammate Bri Giordano is hitting .461 with 12 doubles.
Saturday is slated to be Hastings’ senior day, despite the Broncos having home doubleheaders April 13 and 26.
“There will be a lot of emotion from the five seniors who are graduating,” Baker said. “They know that every single game matters and we’ve just got to take care of business.”
Remaining schedule (all doubleheaders): April 8, Dordt 4 p.m.; 9, Northwestern 1 p.m.; 13, College of St. Mary 4 p.m.; 22, at Dakota Wesleyan 1 p.m.; 23, at Jamestown 12 p.m.; 26, Concordia 5 p.m.; 30, at Morningside 1 p.m.; 4, GPAC tournament