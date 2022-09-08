Shania Santos
Hastings College’s Shania Santos competes in the Bronco Stampede Sept. 18, 2021, at Lake Hastings.

 Amy Roh/Tribune/

For the Hastings College men’s and women’s cross country teams, this weekend’s Bronco Stampede will be missing several teams when opponents line up at 10 a.m. for the eight-kilometer race around Lake Hastings.

Due to scheduling conflicts, teams choosing to attend different meets, and a shortage of runners at one school, the tournament will essentially be a dual meet between College of St. Mary and the Bronco women.

