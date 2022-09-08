For the Hastings College men’s and women’s cross country teams, this weekend’s Bronco Stampede will be missing several teams when opponents line up at 10 a.m. for the eight-kilometer race around Lake Hastings.
Due to scheduling conflicts, teams choosing to attend different meets, and a shortage of runners at one school, the tournament will essentially be a dual meet between College of St. Mary and the Bronco women.
And while less is certainly not more in this instance, Hastings head coach Ryan Mahoney said he isn’t particularly concerned by the shortage of competition his teams will face on Saturday. In lieu of an opponent(s), HC’s men will run with the women’s teams at 10 a.m.
“A weird situation of circumstances has basically turned this into a dual meet,” Mahoney said. “I’m not too worried. We went to Augustana Twilight in Sioux Falls, S.D., a pretty large meet, for our first meet last week and will go to another big meet at the Greeno/Dirksen Invite in Lincoln the following week, so it’s OK to have a small meet sandwiched in there in between.
“They’ll all still go out and run hard. It will be more of a time trial for our men’s team, but I trust that everybody is going to go out and give it their all. That’s kind of the nature of runners. They race their own personal records as much as they race anyone else out there.”
Juniors Veronica Pinkerton and Madison Gerken are expected to lead the pack for the women’s team on Saturday following their team-leading times of 19:37 and 20:00, respectively, at Augustana Twilight. Running in a pack that included some 28 teams from Divisions I, II and III, as well as junior colleges, the Bronco women finished 14th overall and were second among all NAIA teams competing.
“I assume Veronica will be in the hunt to win this week’s meet,” Mahoney said. “Gerken has looked really strong in practice this week after coming back from a 10-day Peru trip. Those two are probably our strongest runners on the women’s side right now.”
For the men, freshman Deshawn Burks nosed out senior Zach Hole for team-best finish at the Augustana Twilight meet. Hastings finished 28 of 32 teams.
Mahoney said it will be advantageous for the Broncos’ four freshman runners to compete this week at 8K after tackling the shortened four-mile course at Augustana Twilight. Saturday’s race will be about a mile longer.
“We need them to get use to that college distance (8K),” Mahoney said.
Though just one meet into the season, Mahoney said he is already feeling as though his teams have gotten off on the wrong foot.
“We’re not where we want to be,” he said. “The women came into the season ranked 18th in the national rankings, and we did not run like the 18th best team. I would say we’re not even a top 25 team right now, but it’s early.
“The women were talking and setting goals (at practice this week), and I think we are starting to recognize the things we want to work on and things we need to do to get to where we want to be.”
Injuries have played a role in slowing the men’s team down early on, Mahoney said.
“There is a lot of potential there,” Mahoney said. “We’re a little banged up. Two of our runners are nicked up pretty good. When we get everybody healthy, we’re going to have one of the better men’s teams we’ve had in several years. We want to continue to build on that.”
Goals for Saturday’s Stampede are to start fast and finish strong, he said.
“We’re going to work on getting out that first mile for the women and first 2Ks for the guys,” Mahoney said. “We’re also looking to get comfortable with that goal pace and implement it next week again.
“Our other thing is pack running, keeping up with teammates and pushing each other. Those are the main things I’ll be looking for at this meet.”
Mahoney said he hopes to see plenty of spectators turn out to support the teams. The starting line is located at the boat dock parking lot at Lake Hastings.
“It’s free, and we invite the community to come cheer them on,” he said. “Even though it’s going to be a small meet, we practice a lot at the lake and really want to show how confident we are going out and attacking the course.”