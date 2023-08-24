It seems the secret is out early on the Hastings College volleyball team this season.
After posting a 20-15 record and reaching the NAIA national tournament last season — its best finish in four seasons under head coach Alex Allard — the team can no longer count on surprising opponents now that its bar of expectation has been elevated to a preseason No. 24 in national rankings.
With two returnees and six freshmen expected to carry the better part of the workload for the 17-player squad, it won’t simply be a question of picking up where the Broncos left off last season.
“It’s going to be different for us to start a season ranked so high,” Allard said. “I think it’s a good thing. It gives the girls a level of confidence in how good we are.
“We had a target on our backs toward the end of last season when we were in our prime. We did not have a lot of freshmen playing last year, so it’ll be exciting to see how they react to it.”
Returning starters who’ll be counted upon heavily to deliver leadership and consistency are senior setter Makenna Asher and junior libero Miriam Miller.
Asher, a fourth-year starter from St. Cecilia, has shown the same dogged determination to succeed at HC that made her indispensable during her playing days with the Hawkettes.
“She was a big part of their program and success and has been the same here for us,” Allard said. “She is one of the most competitive players I have in this program.”
Similarly, Miller, a standout at Lincoln Pius X, has continued her winning ways for the Broncos as the team’s back row specialist. A dual-sport athlete who has excelled at both basketball and volleyball, her presence in starting roles on both courts has made her Bronco teammates all the better collectively.
“She’s been a huge role player for us,” Allard said. “She’s our best defensive player, serve receiver and passer. She’s the one that keeps us in the game.”
Non-starting returnees expected to hold down starting roles this season are middle blockers junior Grace Branson and sophomore Kaitlin Thiebauth. Branson, who steps up from the junior varsity team, poses a “huge offensive threat in the middle for us,” Allard said, while Thiebauth appears poised to be an impact player this season.
“She had a great off-season and developed a lot,” Allard said. “One of the most impressive things about her as a sophomore is that she’s already gained a lot of confidence in herself. That’s a big thing.”
With the transfer of top hitter Peyton Roper to a Division I school in Texas for her second season, Allard will look to a pair of capable freshmen to fill the vacated role: Nicole Haywood from Lincoln, and Arianna Gonzalez of Texas.
Already Haywood “is showing a lot of promise as a freshman at the varsity level,” while Gonzalez has “really impressed both offensively and defensively,” Allard said.
International club volleyball standout freshman Ilse Benne of the Netherlands figures to become a mainstay for the Broncos at outside hitter.
The daughter of Leon Benne, former Team Netherlands volleyball starter, Ilse is expected to make her presence known in multiple capacities on the floor, Allard said.
“She’s just a phenomenal all-around player — front row, back row, offense, defense, digging, back-row serve receive, blocking... She’s probably one of our top hitters in the gym right now.”
While there is little question regarding HC’s abundance of talent and athleticism, Allard said it will take some time and patience for the freshmen pool to develop into the top performance players they’re destined to become.
How quickly they are able to master the learning curve will determine just how far they are able to advance in their quest to reach and compete favorably at nationals this year.
“We need to work on just being smart offensively, making the right choices at the right times,” Allard said. “We have a lot of freshmen offensive threats and will have to give them a little grace as they are learning. The freshman on varsity are definitely going to allow us to have more offensive options than we did last year.
“I foresee us going back to the national tournament. Our goal is to advance out of pool play into bracket play, which we did not do last year.”
Defending national champion Jamestown tops the preseason Top 25 and GPAC polls. The Broncos were picked to finish seventh in the conference, which landed six in the NAIA poll.
Hastings swings into competition in the eight-team Five Points Bank Classic beginning Aug. 25 in Lynn Farrell Arena.
Conference play begins with a home matchup against Concordia on Aug. 29.