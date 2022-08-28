A trio of Broncos supplied the firepower Saturday to help the Hastings College volleyball team finish the weekend unscathed.
Senior Marlee Taylor, junior Majesta Valasek and freshman Peyton Roper terminated a combined 31 kills in a four-set victory over Bethel College 18-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-19 inside Lynn Farrell Arena to cap the Hastings College Classic.
HC beat Kansas Wesleyan and Presentation College on Friday.
Valasek put 12 kills to the floor with Taylor at 11 and Roper eight as the Broncos improved to 6-1 on the season. Hastings' only loss came in Florida against Columbia International.
Makenna Asher served three aces and assisted on 34 kills while registering five kills and 13 digs. Libero Miriam Miller scooped 20 digs.
Set breakdown: A 5-0 run the by Royals early in set one put Hastings into a hole it couldn't quite climb out of. Bethel hit .224 to the Broncos' .171.
Tied at 22 in the second, Hastings got kills from Amani Monroe and Taylor to sandwich a Bethel error for the victory.
A 7-2 start to set three had the Broncos rolling. Asher served a pair of aces to polish off the set.
Asher's final ace gave Hastings match point in the fourth and a Bethel attack error gave the Broncos the victory.
HC is at home Tuesday against Dakota Wesleyan. First serve is 7:30 p.m.
Bronco women's soccer pours in six goals
FULTON, Mo. — Five different Broncos scored goals in the women's soccer team's opener at William Woods on Saturday.
Naomi Pedroza, Dekota Schubert, Miley Prine, Eva Dunker and Sofia Gomez-Garcia each netted goals as Hastings College won easy, 6-0.
Prine assisted on the team's first two goals — Dunker in the ninth minute and Schubert the 13th. Then Prine was set up by Dulce Lopez in the 57th minute.
Schubert added her second goal in the 65th, also from Lopez, from 30 yards out. Gomez-Garcia flushed hers in the 79th minute — a rebound chance from Dunker's attempt on goal.
Pedroza was the last one in, scoring her first career goal playing for the Broncos in the 82nd minute.
The Broncos, who outshot WWU 28-6 (17-4 on goal), host Tabor College Wednesday at 6 p.m. with the men's game to follow.
No. 10 Lopers fend off Central Washington
KEARNEY — The 10th-ranked Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team fought off match point in the fourth set and was hot early and late to slip past Central Washington 25-21, 18-25, 20-25, 25-24, 25-10 Saturday night at the Health & Sports Center.
UNK led both the first and fifth sets 6-0. But CWU, who made the second round of the NCAA Tournament last fall, was in control much of the night. A veteran squad got big nights from outsides Abby Kaufman (17 kills, nine digs), Marianna Payne (15 kills, six blocks) and setter/hitter Tia Anadaya (nine kills, nine digs, eight block and 29 assists) to lead the statistical race until UNK rallied.
UNK ended up with eight more digs, the same amount of kills (59) and six less blocks, 16-10. The teams combined for 17 aces and 10 service errors with the Lopers out hitting .211 to CWU's .202. The 'Cats hit .459 (19-2-37) in the third but amassed just 15 kills over the next two sets.
Emersen Cyza had a team-best 20 kills with Fallon Stutheit and sophomore right side Lauren Taubenheim at 10 apiece. Junior libero Jensen Rowse dug up 20 balls with Stuheit at a team-best six blocks.
UNK hosts Friends (Kan.) University Tuesday at 7 p.m.