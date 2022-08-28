A trio of Broncos supplied the firepower Saturday to help the Hastings College volleyball team finish the weekend unscathed.

Senior Marlee Taylor, junior Majesta Valasek and freshman Peyton Roper terminated a combined 31 kills in a four-set victory over Bethel College 18-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-19 inside Lynn Farrell Arena to cap the Hastings College Classic.

