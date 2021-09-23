CRETE — Through its first nine games this season, the Hastings College volleyball team was undefeated. That ninth win, secured on the first of September, was the Broncos’ first in conference play and it came against the Doane Tigers.
Since then, the Broncos have amassed just two wins in nine official matches — 10 if you count Monday’s exhibition loss to NCAA Division II University of Nebraska at Kearney, the fourth-ranked team in the country. Their record now stands at 11-7.
HC’s difficulties over the course of the last few weeks have largely been internal, on the Broncos’ side of the net.
The case in Wednesday’s road loss at Doane, by scores of 27-25, 27-25, 25-13, was a similar story.
Alex Allard’s Broncos committed 22 attack errors and nine service errors, yet took the Tigers into extra points in the first two sets before the home team ran away with the sweep in the third.
“We were in it until the third,” Allard said. “Then, we deflated and made a sweep easy for them. We just still continue to have too many unforced errors.”
Hastings hit just .092 for the match and Sydney Mullin was the only Bronco to reach double figures in kills with 11.
Doane’s Simonie Mendenhall and Genna Ryan-Piasecki each tagged 11 kills and the Tigers clubbed .229 for the match.
The Broncos squandered leads in both of the first two sets. Dropping the second after leading by as many as eight hurt, Allard said, and it contributed to the team’s noticeable collapse in the third.
“We had 10 hitting errors in that second set and lost by two,” Allard said.
Hastings has a week off before it hosts No. 17 College of St. Mary on Sept. 29 for a 7:30 p.m. first serve.
“We’ve been talking about getting our offense to be able to terminate and plan to focus our practices around it moving forward.”