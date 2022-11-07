SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sofia Gomez-Garcia scored the game-winning goal for Hastings College in the 99th minute of action Saturday to help the Broncos upset Briar Cliff 2-1 in the semifinals of the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
The overtime goal came shortly after Sara Pedroza was helped off following a hard tackle by a Briar Cliff defender.
Gomez-Garcia subbed in on the left wing and seized the opportunity.
Briar Cliff’s backline was handing off to its keeper for a clear, but the defender didn’t sense Gomez-Garcia in the area. The soft pass was stolen by the Bronco and powered into the right side of the net.
It was the answer to Briar Cliff tying the match with a corner kick that got punched through a huddle off bodies in front of the Broncos’ net with just 40 seconds left. Mady Soumare settled the ball and got her boot on it to beat Sofie Jackson-Pedersen.
Hastings had led for the previous 75 minutes after Eva Dunker broke a scoreless tie in the 15th minutes. Dunker fired from about 30 yards out and saw her shot loop downward, off the keeper’s hand and in.
The third-seeded Broncos (14-2-3) advance to the GPAC final Thursday evening in Jamestown, North Dakota, against the top-seeded Jimmies (14-4-2).
Women: HC 72, Ottawa 53
Allie Bauer scored 24 points off the bench for Hastings College Saturday to help the Broncos to a 72-53 win over Ottawa at Lynn Farrell Arena.
The senior finished 8-for-11 from the floor and made six 3-pointers to lead HC to its second win to begin the season. Hastings beat Oklahoma Panhandle State Friday night.
Bauer scored six points in the second half — nine the fourth quarter.
Carley Leners added 11 points — seven in the first quarter — in limited action as she is coming off an ACL injury that sidelined her last season. She grabbed five rebounds, which trailed only Dawson Knode’s six.
Freshman Mariyah Avila was the lone starter to reach double figures with 10 points. Redshirt freshman Olivia Kugler swiped three steals.
The Broncos (2-0) never trailed after the 2:53 mark of the opening quarter. Ottawa suffered a scoring drought of more than seven minutes spanning the end of the first half and into the third quarter.
During that stretch, HC extended its lead from seven to 19 points. Ottawa got it back down to 13 but never closer in the second half.
HC travels to Grand View Wednesday for a 6 p.m. tip.
Men: HC 93, Tabor 72
SEWARD — Five Broncos finished in double figures Saturday as HC capped the Cattle Classic with its second win of the season.
Karson Gansebom led the team with 19 points on 6-of-8 shooting and five 3-pointers. The senior also dished a team-high seven assists.
Dawson Zenger and Reggie Thomas added 18 points apiece in about equal minutes of the floor. Zenger played 32 while Thomas clocked 35.
Tyrique McMurrin led bench contributors with 13 points and a team-high six boards in 15 minutes of floor time. He scored 11 points in the second half on 5-of-7 shooting. Phil Cisrow posted 11 points and four rebounds.
Hastings hosts York Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the home opener.
Football: Dordt shuts down Broncos offense
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Dordt handed Hastings College its third loss of the season Saturday, and nearly shut out the Broncos for the first time all year.
The Defenders (6-3, 6-3) almost completely shut down the HC offense, allowing just 132 total yards in a 49-7 win.
Hastings College’s only touchdown came via Antoine Murphy’s 95-yard kick return that answered Dordt’s opening touchdown.
It was all Defenders after that. They added two more touchdowns in the first quarter and one in the second en route to scoring 42 unanswered points.
Each of Dordt’s touchdowns came on the ground as it out-gained Hastings 454-12.
The Defenders piled up 563 yards of total offense led by Anthony Trojahn’s 117 on the ground. He had two touchdowns as did Chase Tompkins, who had scoring runs of three and 10 yards.
The Defenders had three scores go for more than 45 yards, including a 77-yarder by Connor Dodd. Nick Wellen had a 45-yarder and Trojahn a score from 47.
Hastings quarterback John Zamora completed just 12 passes for 94 yards. The Broncos’ longest offensive play was 28 yards.
Brett Simonsen had 48 yards on 19 carries and four catches for 31. Garrett Esch caught four passes for 45 yards.
The Broncos (7-3, 6-3) host No. 3 Northwestern in the season finale Saturday.
GPAC Volleyball tourney: No. 4 Midland 3, HC 0
FREMONT — Fourth-ranked Midland swept Hastings College 25-23, 25-21, 25-21 in the quarterfinals of the Great Plains Athletic Conference volleyball tournament Saturday at Wikert Event Center.
The Warriors (25-3) picked up their second win in three tries over the Broncos (19-13) this season. HC won a five-set match at home Sept. 14 then lost in five sets Oct. 19 at Midland.
No Bronco reached double figures in kills. Peyton Roper tagged a team-high nine while Amani Monroe added six. Majesta Valasek and Marlee Taylor each pierced five as Makenna Asher dished 29 assists.
Miriam Miller dug 16 Midland attacks. Ava Lovitt served two aces.
MU’s Taliyah Flores smacked 21 kills and hit .364. Addisyn Mosier had 12 kills as Hope Leimbach dished 39 assists.