Last week, Hastings College freshman Shania Santos helped the Broncos’ women’s cross country team finish in the top 10 at the Augustana Twilight invite. And she did so despite losing one of her shoes within the first 800 meters.
On Saturday, Santos and the Broncos hosted their home invite, and with all shoes intact, Hastings College captured the team title and Santos was the second runner to cross the finish line. Overall, HC head coach Ryan Mahoney said it was a good day for his squad.
“I think in two more weeks, this women’s team should be ranked in the top 25,” Mahoney said of his Broncos. “Friends is ranked 28th, and they’re a quality, well-coached team, and to beat them, that’s quite a performance. That was our goal for (Saturday). It’s our course and we wanted to make a definitive statement, and that’s what they did.”
Santos ran her race in 18 minutes, 50 seconds, just 6.7 seconds behind Friends University’s Aubry Donley, who took the top placing. Mahoney believed Santos may have gotten out too fast trying to keep up with Donley early, but added that the young Bronco finished well.
“I told her she probably got out too strong in that first mile,” Mahoney said. “They both were going very hard, and Aubry is a national champion indoor in the 800, so I knew it was going to be tough for Shania to out-kick her. But the course record here was 18:48; Aubry ran 18:43 and Sania 18:50, so really those were the first and third-fastest times ever ran on this course.”
“I felt like the race went well; I definitely could have done better with my pacing,” Santos said. “The first mile went really, really fast. Other than that, I felt pretty good throughout the entire race.”
Hastings College tallied 22 points as a team, beating out second-place Friends, which totaled 44 points.
After Santos, places third through fifth all belonged to Hastings, as Jilee Golus (19:39.4), Beronica Pinkerton (20:08.4), and Madison Gerken (20:28.1) were all in the top five for the Broncos.
Hastings’ top four finishers were all underclassmen. In fact, other than lone senior Savannah Congrove, the rest of the Broncos’ squad is made up entirely of freshmen and sophomores. Mahoney feels like his team is on the cusp of cracking the top 25 ranking, and with all of that youth, it could be in those rankings for quite some time.
“Let’s be honest, you can’t help but be excited about having these hard working, quality young ladies. They’re fun to work with and they work well together,” Mahoney said. “Sometimes that can be tough, having all this talent because there can be egos, but they run for the good of the team and the good for everyone.”
“Our team is trying to stick together — closer in times, closer in everything — because we all want to make it to Nationals as a team together,” Santos said. “We all want to make it in the top 25...hopefully get into the top 10 and kick butt in nationals.”
On the guys side, Tatum Jelleberg was the Broncos’ top runner. The sophomore crossed the line in seventh place, finishing the 8 kilometer race in 28:14.8.
Gilbert Kimutai from Southeast Community College won the individual race, finishing in 26:36.9. Friends won the team race with 27 points, while Hastings College placed third as a team with 52 points.
Zach Hole, a senior, was the second Bronco across the line, finishing in 28:34.3. Mahoney said Hole and Jelleberg make for a talented 1-2 punch that also boasts a solid amount of experience. He said they provide a nice example for the younger guys to follow.
“You have Zach, who’s a senior and has been there, done that...and he’s been there since the beginning, so he has that leadership,” the coach said. “Tatum came in as a freshman last year and was our No. 1, and he’s still our No. 1. So you have that solid front runner up there.”
The Saint Mary women’s team had a pair of Tribland runners finish the race. Deshler graduate Leah Schmidt was 33rd in the women’s race with a time of 24:11.0, while Adams Central graduate Chyna Delker ran the race in 26:04.1 and placed 38th.