Bronco women snap streak
FREMONT — The Hastings College women stopped their losing skid at four games with a 69-59 win at Midland University Wednesday night.
The Broncos rode four double digit scorers en route to the victory that puts them at 7-5 overall and 3-3 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference this season.
Freshman Riley Clavel poured in the game-high 16 points for HC on 7-of-17 shooting with a pair of three-pointers. She completed her first collegiate double-double with 10 rebounds.
Midland’s Peyton Wingert and Emma Shepard tied Clavel with 16 points. Wingert also snagged 12 boards in her double-double effort.
Taylor Beacom and Dawson Knode each chipped in 12 points while Kylie Baumert tallied 10 points for the Broncos, who shot 41% from the floor and out-rebounded the Warriors 54-36, including 13-4 on offense.
The teams were neck-and-neck through the first half before HC used a 12-4 spurt for a 36-31 halftime lead.
The margin bulged to 17 points midway through the third frame and the Broncos cruised to the finish prior to their first home game in three weeks Saturday when they welcome in Concordia for a 2 p.m. tipoff.
HC (7-5, 3-3)……..............................………..12 24 23 10 — 69
MU (5-6, 2-4)….............................….……….11 20 10 18 — 59
HC men drop 4th straight
FREMONT — The Hastings College men’s basketball team dropped its third straight game Wednesday night, falling 83-78 on the road against Midland University.
The losing streak doesn’t include the crossover exhibition versus the University of Wyoming played Nov. 26.
The Broncos trailed the majority of the game, including the 37-32 mark at halftime following a buzzer-beating three-pointer by Midland’s Laurence Merritt.
HC closed to one point twice in the second half; the first instance just a minute into the frame and the final time when Phil Cisrow buried a pair of free throws with seven minutes left that put the Warrior lead at 65-64.
Hastings, which saw its record drop to 6-6 and 1-4 in conference play, trailed by as many as 12 in the second half.
A layup by Dashawn Walker with 43 seconds left got HC within four points. A triple by TJ Babikir with 11 seconds remaining made it an 81-78 ballgame before Merritt sealed Midland’s 10th victory of the season with two freebies to cap his game-high 28 points.
Hastings enjoyed one of its better shooting nights on the season, finishing at 49% with nine three-pointers. However, the Warriors hung a 53% clip in their home gym and held the rebounding margin 35-28.
Walker, who finished with a team-high 20 points, reached the mark for the fourth time this season. He added six assists and four rebounds.
Babikir tacked on 17 points and six assists. Karson Gansebom (13) and Mathias Ncheckwube (11) were also in double figures for HC, which hosts Concordia Saturday.
HC (6-6, 1-4)..............................................................32 46 — 78
MU (10-4, 3-3)...........................................................37 46 — 83