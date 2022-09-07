Bronco women explode for 4 goals in 2nd half of 5-1 win
LINDSBORG, Kansas — Riding momentum from Dekota Schubert’s game-tying goal just before halftime, the Hastings College women’s soccer team poured in four goals in the final 45 minutes Wednesday night to beat Bethany College 5-1 in a non-conference match.
Schubert opened the second half with her second goal, then Naomi Pedroza scored twice in less than two minutes to put the Broncos up 4-1.
Fifteen minutes later, Sofia Gomez-Garcia netted the final tally for Hastings, which improved to 4-0.
The Swedes had just three shots on the night, one of which got past reigning GPAC goalie of the week Sofie Jackson-Pedersen in the 11th minute.
Hastings flooded the goal with 12 shots (17 total) and notched four corner kicks.
HC men fall to Benedictine
ATCHISON, Kansas — Benedictine’s Adem Aroua foiled Hastings College’s plans of remaining undefeated Wednesday night when he scored with six seconds left.
The Raven drove in a kick from close to 30 yards out to break a 2-2 tie and leave no time for the Broncos (1-1) to respond.
That came after Hastings climbed out of a 2-0 hole it experienced just 16 minutes into the match.
The Broncos didn’t score until after halftime when Ross Murphy halved the lead in the 60th minute. Hector Olivera tied the match in the 74th.
HC outshot Benedictine 20-13, but both had 10 on goal. The Ravens had 13 corner kicks to Hastings’ 2.