Bronco women explode for 4 goals in 2nd half of 5-1 win

LINDSBORG, Kansas — Riding momentum from Dekota Schubert’s game-tying goal just before halftime, the Hastings College women’s soccer team poured in four goals in the final 45 minutes Wednesday night to beat Bethany College 5-1 in a non-conference match.

