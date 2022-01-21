Hastings College women used an extra burst of energy to avenge an early-season loss by toppling Dakota Wesleyan 74-50 Friday night at Lynn Farrell Arena.
The Broncos grabbed an 8-0 lead and never trailed in the contest. Lack of energy never seemed to be an issue as they raced to an easy win.
“The first time we played them, we really didn’t show much energy and couldn’t get a lot going,” head coach Jina Douglas said. “Tonight, we jumped right out with great energy, good ball movement and it obviously made a big difference.”
The Broncos managed just 42 points in the December loss to Dakota Wesleyan, so scoring 74 put a smile on their coach’s face.
“I’m really happy with our preparation this week and that they came out ready to play,” Douglas added.
The Broncos come right back Saturday with a home game with the University of Jamestown at 2 pm. The win lifts Hastings’ record to 10-9.
Riley Clavel led all scorers with 14 points, while Allison Bauer added 13 off the bench, including three 3-pointers. Bauer’s second-quarter points came at a good time, as the Tigers had just pulled within six, 24-18. The 5-foot, 7-inch junior hit a pair of buckets and and a trey to help extend the Bronco lead to 36-22 by halftime.
Douglas was pleased with the whole team’s effort, but noted the bench play of Bauer, Kiernan Paulk, Kylie Baumert and Miriam Miller, who all contributed to the winning effort. Miller, who scored nine points, played volleyball last fall the Broncos and seems to be hitting her stride on the basketball court.
“Miriam had a good game for us tonight,” Douglas said. “She’s getting in basketball shape and is giving us great minutes off the bench.”
Hastings handled the taller Tiger team well defensively, Douglas said, even though it took changing things up a bit to accomplish it.
“We zoned it most of the game, which really wasn’t our intention, but it happened to work well,” she said. “It kept them from getting good looks and kept them off-balance.”
The Broncos’ energetic effort continued to open the second half as the team scored 23 points in the third quarter to extend their lead. Clavel scored eight of her 14 points in the second half and added 6-of-6 free throws.
Due to technical difficulties, additional stats were unavailable for the women’s game.