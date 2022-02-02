Scoring was streaky for the Hastings College women Wednesday night.
The Broncos used bursts in both of the middle quarters to pad just enough of a lead to fend off Doane University 69-66 inside Lynn Farrell Arena.
Riley Clavel scored all 17 of her points in the second half, burying five 3-pointers in a 6 1/2-minute span out of halftime as part of a run that inflated HC’s six-point lead at the break to 21.
“She caught fire a little bit, so that was good to see,” said HC coach Jina Douglas, whose team handed the Tigers their seventh loss in eight games.
It was Allie Bauer who got hot early for the Broncos in helping them erase a deficit after the first quarter. Bauer scored 11 of her 13 points in four minutes during HC’s 13-1 run that overlapped frames and put the home team ahead for good.
“Sometimes (shooting) is also contagious,” Douglas said. “Allie made some early; Riley made some late.”
All offense was welcome for Hastings, which suffered a 43-point loss — its worst in the Jina Douglas coaching era and second-worst in at least 20 seasons — at home on Saturday against Dordt.
Douglas said the bounce-back effort from her group wasn’t perfect — Doane shrunk down a 21-point lead to three by game’s end — but there were more positives than negatives.
“I got a little worried with (Doane’s) hot start that it was kind of lingering a little bit,” Douglas said, “but I thought that second quarter we played pretty well, pretty hard and took the lead going into halftime and obviously extended it into the third.
“Overall, I was pretty happy with things.”
Doane’s Mak Hatcliff proved why she leads the Great Plains Athletic Conference in scoring as she posted 20 in the second half to reach the game-high 25. Hatcliff, who averages 23.2 points per game, shot 14 free throws and made 10.
In the final 40 seconds, Hatcliff missed a second free throw attempt, got her own rebound, was fouled, and made both on her subsequent trip to the stripe.
“I was a little worried because she just can score it,” Douglas said. “She can shoot it; she can get to the rim; she does a great job getting to the free throw line.”
Ashley Teten boosted Doane’s early lead with three 3-pointers as the Tigers sped out to a 15-7 lead five minutes in. HC held her to a single 3 in the second half.
Maddie Davis added 16 for Doane (10-15, 4-13), which entered the night 10th in the GPAC standings.
Davis contributed six points in a 9-0 run by the Tigers late in the third that pulled them within 12.
Doane then outscored Hastings 22-11 in the final 10 minutes on 18 points from Hatcliff.
“We couldn’t stop fouling her in the second half,” Douglas said.
Katharine Hamburger and Dawson Knode each scored nine for the Broncos (12-11, 8-9). Ali Smith chipped in eight points.
The Broncos went 1-of-4 on free throws in the last 30 seconds, but contested Teten’s final 3-point attempt to escape victorious.
Hastings heads to last-place Mount Marty on Saturday. The Broncos, who sit eighth in the standings, have lost two of their last three in Yankton, S.D.
“Historically, that has not been an easy place for us to win,” Douglas said. “Then we’re back on the road next week. So, chances for wins, but obviously we have to play well.”
DU (10-15, 4-13)..17 6 21 22 — 66
HC (12-11, 8-9)...15 14 29 11 — 69
Doane (66)
Maddie Davis 4-7 8-9 16, Kali Staples 0-1 0-0 0, Ashley Teten 4-10 0-0 12, Olivia Nall 4-11 2-3 10, Mak Hatcliff 7-14 10-14 25, Boston Boucher 0-3 00-0 0, Sydney Roth 1-3 0-0 3. Totals: 20-49 20-26 66.
Hastings College (69)
Ali Smith 3-4 1-2 8, Riley Clavel 6-13 0-0 17, Taylor Beacom 3-8 0-0 6, Katharine Hamburger 3-9 3-6 9, Dawson Knode 3-6 2-2 9, Kylie Baumert 2-2 1-2 5, Allison Bauer 5-9 0-0 13, Miriam Miller 0-3 2-2 2, Kiernan Paulk 0-3 0-0 0. Totals: 25-57 9-14 69.
Three-point goals: DU 6-17 (Davis 0-2, Staples 0-1, Teten 4-7, Nall 0-1, Hatcliff 1-1, Boucher 0-2, Roth 1-3); HC 10-26 (Smith 1-2, Clavel 5-9, Beacom 0-2, Hamburger 0-3, Knode 1-2, Bauer 3-6, Miller 0-1, Paulk 0-1). Rebounds: DU 29-7 (Hatcliff 7-4); HC 37-12 (Miller 11-4). Steals: DU 9 (Davis 4); HC 10 (Bauer 3). Assists: DU 11 (Teten, Boucher 3); HC 16 (Smith 5). Turnovers: DU 15; HC 17.
Men: Doane 85, Hastings College 48
The beatdown didn’t stop when Doane replaced its starters with more than four minutes left.
Even those Tigers punished Hastings College in what ended the Broncos’ 16th consecutive loss.
What was a six-point game at halftime rapidly evolved into the 37-point rout it finished as inside Lynn Farrell Arena.
“Doc” wouldn’t have been proud, just as current Bronco coach Bill Gavers was visibly defeated with a headset on for his postgame radio show with KHAS’ Mike Will in the bleachers that emptied far sooner than the game clock expired.
Even Gavers’ usual accelerated words were interrupted by sighs explaining yet another second-half flop by the Broncos (6-19, 1-13).
“We just came out flat and it was just an uphill battle from there,” Gavers said. “At this point when you’re battling and trying to find a way to win, your mind is the most important thing. You’ve got to have a competitive spirit and a competitive fire.
“You saw that Saturday against Dordt (an 84-80 loss). We didn’t have that tonight.”
Doane (15-10, 8-7) began the second half with a 28-4 run and made 12 of its first 15 shots from the floor.
“It went away from us,” Gavers said. “Give Doane credit, they did some nice things. But we did not provide the resistance that we should provide on both ends of the floor.”
The Tigers (55%) barely missed; Hastings (31%) barely made.
“Offensively we weren’t very good either half,” Gavers said.
Karson Gansebom yielded 22 points for the Broncos, who haven’t experienced a win in more than two full months. The 74-day streak will extend at least to 76 before HC plays Mount Marty in Yankton, S.D., on Saturday.
The Lancers are the last team to be beaten by Hastings this cycle. That was Nov. 26 when the Broncos were 6-3 on the year.
“They’re a different team than we played in November,” Gavers said of Mount Marty, which stands two games above Hastings at 10th place in the GPAC standings.
Obviously so is Hastings, which has six losses by five points or less in its torturous streak.
Versatile big man Josiah Gardiner split the halves nearly even for Doane, finishing with 25 points. Tigers Anthony Laravie (16 points) and Alec Oberhauser (10) joined him in double figures.
DU (15-10, 8-7)............32 53 — 85
HC (6-19, 1-14).............26 22 — 48
Doane (85)
Brady Timm 0-5 1-2 1, Anthony Laravie 6-9 1-2 16, Alec Oberhauser 4-6 0-0 10, Joe Burt 2-5 1-2 6, Josiah Gardiner 10-14 5-6 25, Tyler Sullivan 0-1 0-0 0, Will Grixby 1-1 0-0 2, Cooper Sheldon 2-2 0-0 4, Max Masin 0-2 2-4 2, Jaxon Harre 4-7 0-0 8, Nick Saiz 2-4 2-2 6, Trey Winkler 2-3 0-0 5, Ben Moxness 0-1 0-0 0.. Totals: 33-60 12-18 85.
Hastings College (48)
Dawson Zenger 0-4 0-0 0, Dashawn Walker 4-14 0-0 8, Karson Gansebom 7-21 3-4 22, Mathis Nchekwube 2-4 00-2 4, Phil Cisrow 0-2 0-0 0, Grady Corrigan 2-6 1-1 5, Logan Schuldt 0-1 0-0 0, Hayden Grint 1-2 0-0 2, Yshaad Butcher 0-1 0-0 0, Ashton Valentine 1-1 0-0 3, Evan Kingston 1-4 0-0 2, Jaxon Wietfeld 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 19-61 4-7 48.
Three-point goals: DU 7-21 (Timm 0-2, Laravie 3-3, Oberhauser 2-4, Burt 1-4, Sullivan 0-1, Masin 0-2, Harre 0-2, Saiz 0-1, Winkler 1-2); HC 6-22 (Zenger 0-2, Gansebom 5-12, Corrigan 0-3, Schuldt 0-1, Butcher 0-1, Valentine 1-1, Kingston 0-2). Rebounds: DU 43 (Laravie 9); HC 31 (Walker 7). Steals: DU 8 (Oberhauser, Masin 3); HC 6 (Walker, Zenger 2). Assists: DU 13; HC 9. Turnovers: DU 9, HC 14.