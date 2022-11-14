Broncos celebrate.jpg
Members of the Hastings College women’s soccer team celebrate one of their two goals Nov. 9 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament championship in Jamestown, N.D.

 Leah Kelsch/Jamestown Athletics

When it comes to post season play, rankings and records can be deceiving.

Take the marks of Hastings women’s soccer team as it heads into the NAIA National Championship opening round against No. 6 ranked Oklahoma Wesleyan, 20-0-1. Unseeded in the tournament with a 15-2-3 record, the Broncos finished third in conference play but are riding high after upsetting top-seeded Jamestown, 2-0, on Nov. 9 at Jamestown, N.D., to win the GPAC tournament.

p08-25-22HCOsoccer4.jpg
Hastings College’s Kai Knuchel is defended by Grand View’s Lucan Newhard Aug. 24 at Lloyd Wilson Field.
p08-16-22HCOwsoccer1.jpg
Hastings College’s Naomi Pedroza scores her second goal against Northeast Monday during an exhibition match at Lloyd Wilson Field.
FPB
