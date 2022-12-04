MITCHELL, S.D. — Hastings College flipped a six-point deficit into a four-point win across the final 10 minutes Saturday in upsetting the No. 11 Dakota Wesleyan Tigers inside the Corn Palace.
The Broncos (5-4, 3-2) scored 28 points in the fourth quarter, getting 11 from Olivia Kugler, to outlast the Tigers (6-2, 4-2).
Kugler scored a career- and game-high 19 points and was perfect from the floor and free throw line in the fourth quarter.
She hit a 3-pointer with 3:17 left to give the Broncos their first lead since the opening minutes of the game.
Katharine Hamburger, who had 12 points, flushed the last of her four triples with 55 seconds remaining and gave the Broncos the lead for good.
The Broncos trailed by as many as 13 points midway through the second quarter but closed the gap to five by half.
Hamburger made it a two-point game with a 3-pointer to open the third, and Hastings tied the game at 36 with a pair of free throws by Kiernan Paulk.
DWU got its lead back up to double digits over the next seven minutes.
Allie Bauer scored 15 points off the Hastings bench; she had eight in the fourth quarter comeback.
DWU was led by Matti Reiner's 17 points and Isabel Ihnen's 16.
Hastings (5-4, 3-2).................9 22 15 28 — 74
D. Wesleyan (6-2, 4-2)...........16 20 16 18 — 70
Alyssa Baker 1-4 1-2 3, Mariyah Avila 3-11 2-4 11, Olivia Kugler 5-10 6-6 19, Katharine Hamburger 4-7 0-0 12, Kiernan Paulk 0-3 4-4 4, Sarah Treffer 0-1 0-0 0, Carley Leners 4-8 0-0 8, Allie Bauer 4-9 4-4 15, Dawson Knode 0-3 0-0 0, Kendell Sawinsky 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 22-57 17-20 74.
Aspen Hansen 0-4 1-2 1, Mya Wilson 2-5 0-0 5, Isabel Ihnen 5-11 1-2 16, Mattie Reiner 6-23 3-4 17, Jada Campbell 6-12 1-2 13, Rynn Osthus 2-4 1-2 7, Morgan Edelman 1-2 0-0 2, Rylee Rosenquist 2-3 0-0 5, Lacey Sprakel 2-5 0-0 4. Totals: 26-58 7-12 70.
Three-point goals—HC 13-25 (Baker 0-2, Avila 3-6, Kugler 3-4, Hamburger 4-6, Treffer 0-1, Bauer 3-6); DWU 11-23 (Hansen 0-4, Wilson 1-3, Ihnen 5-6, Reiner 2-4, Osthus 2-3, Edelman 0-1, Rosenquist 1-2). Rebounds—HC 36 (Hamburger, Paulk 7); DWU 34 (Ihnen 8). Assists—HC 15 (Avila 4); DWU 20 (Wilson 7). Turnovers—HC 9; DWU 10.
Men: DWU 84, Hastings College 68
The Broncos (8-2, 2-2) ended their longest road trip of the season 0-2 and with a loss that got away from them Saturday afternoon inside the Corn Palace.
Hastings was close as six points in the second half but the Tigers didn't allow their lead to shrink any further. DWU outscored HC 19-9 across the final seven minutes.
Reggie Thomas and Karson Gansebom had the Broncos in the hunt early on, combining for 23 of Hastings' 35 points in the first half.
Thomas' scoring continued, with 10 points in the final 20 minutes while Phil Cisrow added nine of his 11.
The Broncos surrendered 24 points to Wesleyan's Koln Oppold in the first half. He finished with the game-high 30. Blaze Lubbers added 17 for the Tigers, who shot better than 56% from the floor with 12 3-pointers.