MITCHELL, S.D. — Hastings College flipped a six-point deficit into a four-point win across the final 10 minutes Saturday in upsetting the No. 11 Dakota Wesleyan Tigers inside the Corn Palace.

The Broncos (5-4, 3-2) scored 28 points in the fourth quarter, getting 11 from Olivia Kugler, to outlast the Tigers (6-2, 4-2). 

