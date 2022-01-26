SEWARD — St. Cecilia grad Katharine Hamburger notched a career-high 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds to help Hastings College knock off the No. 23 Concordia Bulldogs Wednesday night at Friedrich Arena.
Kiernan Paulk also scored a career-high, finishing with 14 points on 4-of-6 shooting and 5-for-5 at the charity stripe.
The Broncos (11-10, 7-8) outscored the Bulldogs 27-14 across the final 10 minutes, including going 15-for-16 at the free throw line to erase a five-point deficit going into the fourth.
Hastings took the lead for good with five minutes left when Taylor Beacom scored five straight points to put the visitors up 56-51. Beacom finished with 12 on the night and eclipsed 1,000 career points.
Freshman Riley Clavel added 10 points for the Broncos.
Concordia, which lost its fourth straight game and dropped to 12-10 on the season, countered with 22 points from Taysha Rushton and 17 from Taylor Farrell. Rylee Pauli speared 10 rebounds, dished five assists and recorded three steals. She had six points.
HC opened the fourth on a 10-3 run, carrying the momentum over from Allie Bauer's jumper at the third quarter buzzer. The shot was initially ruled a 3-pointer, but during the break was reduced to a two.
The Broncos host Dordt on Saturday at 4 p.m. The men's and women's game times are reversed because of a special ceremony between games honoring the women's teams of the early 2000s. Various guests from that era of Bronco basketball will be in attendance.
HC (11-10, 7-8)..................14 12 15 27 — 68
CUNE (12-10, 9-7)...............14 14 18 14 — 60
Hastings College (68)
Ali Smith 0-3 1-2 1, Riley Clavel 2-12 6-7 10, Taylor Beacom 3-6 5-7 12, Katharine Hamburger 9-15 0-00 20, Dawson Knode 0-6 0-0 0, Kylie Baumert 0-0 0-2 0, Allie Bauer 3-7 0-0 7, Miriam Miller 2-2 0-0 4, Kiernan Paulk 4-5 5-5 14. Totals: 23-57 17-23 68.
Concordia (60)
Bailey Conrad 1-4 1-2 4, Taylor Farrell 5-7 2-4 17, Taysha Rushton 7-18 5-6 22, Rylee Pauli 2-3 2-3 6, Sadie Powell 1-6 0-3 2, Mackenzie Toomey 0-5 0-0 0, Lauren Baker 1-2 0-0 3, Abby Heemstra 2-5 0-0 4, Kendal Brigham 0-4 0-0 0, Kayla Luebbe 1-2 -0 2. Totals: 20-56 10-18 60.
Three-point goals: HC 5-20 (Clavel 0-4, Beacom 1-2, Hamburger 2-5, Knode 0-3, Bauer 1-5, Paulk 1-1); CUNE 10-29 (Conrad 1-3, Farrell 5-7, Rushton 3-11, Powell 0-1, Toomey 0-3, Baker 1-2, Heemstra 0-1, Brigham 0-1). Rebounds: HC 42 (Hamburger 8); CUNE 37 (Pauli 10). Steals: HC 6 (Smith 3); CUNE 8 (Pauli 3). Assists: HC 13 (Paulk 4); CUNE 16 (Pauli 5). Turnovers: HC 10; CUNE 12.