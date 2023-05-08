To steal a line from renowned American football-turned-soccer coach Ted Lasso ... the Great Plains Athletic Conference is so deep in track and field.
How deep is it?
“Our conference is so good (that) one day you’re 95% and instead of winning you’re seventh,” said Hastings College coach Ryan Mahoney.
In other words, reaching the top and staying there, even mostly healthy, are difficult to do.
But the Broncos’ throwers have managed to do that. And Kiara Anderson and Jessa Eden did so again over the weekend at the outdoor conference meet in Sioux Center, Iowa.
The duo each won a conference title in the throwing events — Anderson in the hammer throw and Eden the discus — to help the Bronco women to a fourth place finish with 116 points.
“They’re kind of the old group now,” Mahoney said. “We graduated that group of hurdlers and sprinters last year that was so, so good and so experienced. Daisy (Maessner), Karsen (Sears), Julyah (Wilson), Lauren (Tamayo), all those girls.
“Now the throwers are the most experienced and have come up big for us in kind of that leadership role. That’s saying a lot because our conference is dang tough in the throws.”
A week ago, Anderson broke the school record in the hammer with a 185-foot, 1-inch toss. On Saturday, she reached 183-5 to win gold. She was second behind Eden (160-0) in the discus and third in the shot put.
“It was good to see them not only perform well, which I didn’t really doubt, but to get the medals they deserve,” Mahoney said.
The Broncos picked up three other victories on the women’s side, including sweeping the hurdles events.
Mahoney didn’t see that happening after both Nisa Thomas and Jaida Rowe limped through prelims. Both HC hurdlers clipped hurdles late in their races and narrowly advanced to finals.
Thomas, who is currently wearing a brace on her trail leg because of a knee injury, recovered to win the 100-meter hurdles, setting a conference meet record and becoming the first Bronco to crack 14 seconds in the event.
“To see her get a clean race in finals was good to see,” Mahoney said. “She needed that for her confidence.”
Rowe bounced back, as well, scoring in the 100 hurdles and winning the 400 hurdles. She ran the ninth-fastest time in the NAIA this season, posting a 1:02.21.
“We redeemed ourselves a little bit after kind of getting off to a rough start Friday,” Mahoney said.
Trinity Doublin was also a conference champion, winning the triple jump at 36-7 3/4.
Veronica Pinkerton and Madison Gerken were runners-up in the 800 and 3,000, respectively. They also ran legs on the third-place 3,200 relay team with Jilee Golus and Cecilia Velarde.
Concordia won the women’s title with an astounding 244 1/2 points. Mahoney knew the Bulldogs were likely to run away with the championship because of their overall depth, and said the real race was for second-through-fourth place.
“There’s probably 15, 20 points left out there that would have put us in third, maybe second place, but every team can probably find those things there,” Mahoney said.
“First was not realistic, but I thought we competed well.”
The men’s team was 10th with 30 points. Brady Creech scored 10 of them with his win in the high jump.
Creech, a Hastings native, cleared 6-8 3/4.
“He was solid,” Mahoney said. “He is getting a lot more consistent with his jumping, so that’s good to see him get just under 6-9 against some good competition.”
The Broncos got 12 more points out of the men’s 400 hurdles with Brian Clausen (54.30) taking silver and Connor Hartzler (55.28) fourth.
“Brian finally hit the national qualifying mark in the hurdles, and ran really well,” Mahoney said. “Connor was just off, so hopefully this week at a last chance meet he can hit a qualifying time.”
The Broncos who have not qualified in their events yet will have opportunities in Seward and Kearney this weekend to clinch spots at nationals, which will be held in Marion, Indiana, instead of Gulf Shores, Alabama.
“I told our kids,” smiled Mahoney, “I don’t think there’s going to be a beach in Indiana.”
Area notable
Northwestern College’s Braden Kalvelage won the men’s long jump, clearing 24 feet, 6 1/2 inches.
Kalvelage, a Hastings High graduate, reached the mark on his first jump, besting the field of 22 jumpers by more than a foot. Kalvelage was also the GPAC indoor track and field champion in February with his then-PR of 23-10 3/4, and went on to earn fifth place and All-American honors at nationals.
His personal best is 24-11, achieved April 7 in at the South Dakota Early Bird invite.
GPAC track and field meet
HC men’s results (top 8)
400 hurdles — 2, Brian Clausen 54.30; 4, Connor Hartzler 55.28
1,600 relay — 5, Hastings 3:23.25
3,200 relay — 6, Hastings 8:10.26
High jump — 1, Brady Creech 6-8 3/4
HC women’s results (top 8)
Discus — 1, Jessa Eden 160-0; 2, Kiara Anderson 156-3
Shot put — 3, Kiara Anderson 44-2 3/4; 7, Asia Tyler 42-10 3/4
Hammer throw — 1, Kiara Anderson 183-5; 4, Jess Eden 170-0; 7, Cassandra Pine 156-3
High jump — 6, Zailee Poulson 5-1
Long jump — 8, Ikeah Cuff 16-7 3/4
Triple jump — 1, Trinity Doublin 36-7 3/4
100 — 5, Jaida Rowe 12.54
200 — 6, Rhys Maxey 25.69
800 — 2, Veronica Pinkerton 2:13.77
10k — 6, Shania Santos 43:01.48; 8, Elizabeth Baade 44:21.10
100 hurdles — 1, Nisa Thomas 13.98
400 hurdles — 1, Jaida Rowe 1:02.21
3k — 2, Madison Gerken 12:07.75; 6, Landry Hinkson 12:22.27
1,600 relay — 6, Hastings 4:08.40
3,200 relay — 3, Hastings 9:38.27