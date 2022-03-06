BROOKINGS, S.D. — Comic relief on a dicey drive home only reaffirmed Ryan Mahoney of the special, close-knit qualities his track team possesses.
The Hastings College coach led a caravan home from Brookings late Saturday night after the NAIA indoor national meet concluded.
In worsening weather conditions, Mahoney watched a semi-truck jackknife and skid off the road in front of his vehicle carrying members of the Bronco women's team.
Defensive driving forced Mahoney and company through the median ditch to avoid an accident.
"Unscathed," the coach said, relieved.
Later on the drive, in safer road conditions, one of the athletes provided the laugh everyone in the vehicle needed.
"Even though we ran through a ditch," the backseat voice said, "this has been a really fun week!"
And so it was. Especially for the Bronco women who produced the school's best-ever finish at indoor nationals.
Hastings College's women finished in fourth place behind runaway champion Indiana Tech's 127 points. William Carey was second with 55 points and Concordia third (45).
The Broncos scored 38 points, which was higher than Mahoney and his staff projected going in.
"We kind of out-performed what we were supposed to," Mahoney said. "Top four is tough. We really wanted it last year and came up a few points short. This year we kind of put less emphasis on a top finish and just said let's have our best meet of the year. That seemed to work."
Between the men's 24th-place finish and the women, Hastings College produced 12 All-American performances.
Lauren Tamayo set the school record in pentathlon with 3,706 points and finished second in the nation behind Marian's Erin Oleksak.
She was seventh in high jump. Both garnered here All-America honors.
Mahoney said Tamayo's time of 2 minutes, 25.77 seconds in the pentathlon 800-meter run was a lifetime best.
"I'm just really happy for her and that she got the school record in the pentathlon because she's really been trying to reach that mark," Mahoney said. "I told her to give everything she could in the 800 and don't even give yourself the possibility of saying you didn't do all you could.
"She had a great meet; would have loved to get first place, but we're so proud."
Other All-American marks (subhed, bullet?)
Daisy Maessner ran a 7.61 in the 60, which was good for seventh place. She leapt 19-feet in the long jump and 39-feet, 6-inches in the triple. In both field events she was fourth.
For the fourth time this season, Nisa Thomas broke her own 60-meter hurdles school record. Thomas finished fifth in 8.56 seconds.
Veronica Pinkerton earned silver in the 800, running a 2:13.54.
Kiara Anderson's weight throw of 56-feet, 6-inches placed her seventh. For the men, Tyler Summers was fifth (63-2) and Justin Villars sixth (61-2). Summers' throw was a lifetime best.
Savannah Congrove finished eighth in the 3,000 racewalk (16:42.66).
He didn't repeat as triple jump national champion, but Juba McClay Jr. earned bronze this season, clearing 48-feet, 9-inches — a season personal best.
"I think we came in with a really good attitude and a number of people performed better than they were expected to," Mahoney said.
Outdoor practice begins Monday. Hastings College's first spring meet is scheduled for April 2.