Hastings College head coach Jade Ovendale had a pretty good idea of what to expect when her team hit the pitch for the first time this fall Monday night.
But it was still refreshing to see eight goals on the scoreboard in the Broncos’ exhibition victory over Northeastern Junior College.
“Yeah, it was good,” Ovendale said. “We’re looking at a new shape and formation, so there’s a couple little tweaks we have to do, but otherwise it was a good outing.”
Four different Broncos tallied goals in the game split up into three 30-minute segments. Sophia Lee led the bunch with a hat trick, Michaela Fox scored twice and Dekota Schubert and Dulce Lopez each scored once. There was also an own goal by the Plainswomen.
“We wanted to get back to scoring goals and getting that feeling of putting the ball in the back of the net so that was great,” Ovendale said.
The Broncos won the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament last season for the first time since 2018 in a blizzard at Jamestown, which was an upset of the top-seeded Jimmies.
The pair were picked as the top two in the preseason poll, with Jamestown atop the voting.
Ovendale said that was to be expected, but not to count out her team, which begins the regular season Aug. 26 at Missouri Valley.
The Broncos have their entire starting lineup back from a year ago, when they qualified for the NAIA national tournament.
Men: Hastings 1, Northeastern 1
Considering the Broncos have been on campus for just more than a week, and their first scrimmage was in the books as a 2-1 loss, Hastings College head coach Cole Poppen was somewhat at peace with his team’s 1-1 tie with Northeastern Junior College Monday at Lloyd Wilson Field.
“Although I was disappointed with the tie, we played a lot better today than we did Thursday,” Poppen said. “They’re doing what I’m asking, they’re working hard, we’re just new, so relationships and chemistry are building.
“I’m hoping we get these results out of the way now and next Sunday when we start the official season we’re good to go.”
Hastings conceded the tying goal in the final minutes of the exhibition affair played in three 30-minute increments as opposed to the traditional two 45-minute halves primarily for substitution and lineup purposes.
Guilherme Siqueira tallied the Broncos’ lone goal in the second period (56th minute) on a long through pass he finished to the left post. It was a breakthrough following a multitude of unsuccessful chances, which continued through the final 34 minutes.
Northeastern netted its tying goal from long distance. Elias Khodri was on frame from about 40 yards away to beat the Bronco keeper.
The Broncos begin their official season Sunday by hosting Clarke for a noon kickoff.
Poppen is entering his third year as head coach; his first was as a graduate assistant in 2021.
Hastings finished last fall 16-2-2 and advanced to the second round of the NAIA national tournament after upsetting Northwestern Ohio. The Broncos won the regular season championship of the Great Plains Athletic Conference for the first time since 2018 and were runners-up in the conference tournament.
Naturally, they were voted in the preseason poll to repeat atop the conference.
Poppen said he’s excited for both that pressure and challenge.
“These boys came here to win; they knew what they were getting into,” he said.
“I’m happy about the potential I’m happy about how strong the conference is, and I’m happy to see what challenges await this year. I’m really excited about it.”
***
Editor’s note: A full season preview for all fall sports will be featured in the Aug. 24 edition of the Tribune.