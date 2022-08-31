The luxury of depth Jade Ovendale has this season on her Hastings College soccer roster came in handy Wednesday night in the Broncos’ first official home game.
The coach’s “second squad” scored two goals after halftime to extend the Broncos’ lead in what ended a 4-1 victory over Tabor College at Lloyd Wilson Field.
“Depth in our team is the best it’s been in my three years here,” Ovendale said. “It makes for good competition in practice, and with the length of the season, we can rotate more players and we’re taking quality off and putting quality back on.
“That’s sort of what we did in the second half, we kept in the girls that didn’t start and they were the ones who put us 3-0 ahead.”
That included a goal in the 51st minute on a nice one-timer from Sofia Gomez-Garcia to Naomi Pedroza. And, three minutes later, a goal by Sara Pedroza on a through pass from her sister, Naomi.
“Our front four is very strong and we’re fast,” said junior forward Dekota Schubert. “I think that will make it really hard for defenses to handle.”
Schubert, a starter who is expected to score the bulk of the goals this season, put Hastings up in the 32nd minute on a free kick from 25 yards out.
That was the ice-breaker after the Broncos poured on 16 shots in the match’s first 30 minutes.
“I thought I’d test the keeper a bit and it went in,” Schubert said of the goal.
Tabor’s keeper made all the saves early. On awkward bounces, angles, when she was caught out of position.
The Broncos failed to finish, which was only a piece of Ovendale’s halftime message.
“Coach told us we needed to play more our game, we played Hastings College soccer,” Schubert said.
In Ovendale’s words: “We never drop (our level) for another team. We always play to our standards.”
Being more clinical also helped. Smarter, cleaner passes and, most of all, better finishing in scoring range.
“I feel like we really picked up our tempo,” Schubert said.
She assisted on a second goal in the 77th minute, finding Eva Dunker, who buried it in the left side.
Tabor’s lone score was the result of lazy defense in the 75th minute. A slow jog to a ball behind the backline allowed Payton Eskridge a 1-on-1 chance that didn’t disappoint for her or the Bluejays (1-1), who were voted to finish fifth in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.
Tabor (1-1).........................0 1 — 1
Hastings (2-0)....................1 3 — 4
HC: Dekota Schubert 32’; Naomi Pedroza 51’; Sara Pedroza 54’; Eva Dunker 77’