Despite committing 33 turnovers Saturday, the Hastings College women’s basketball team had little trouble defeating Haskell Indian Nations University.
The Broncos topped Haskell 88-72 on the second day of the Hampton Tip-off Classic at HC’s Lynn Farrell Arena. The Broncos opened the tourney Friday with a 78-59 win over Presentation College.
HC coach Jina Douglas responded to the larger-than-normal turnover statistic.
“That’s a lot of turnovers. They just snowballed,” Douglas said. “The second half turned into a foul fest for both teams. That drug out the game and we couldn’t get in a rhythm the second half.”
The Broncos clearly outmatched Haskell in the game while Douglas shuffled players in and out to allow them valuable early-season court time.
Starting freshman Riley Clavel and backup center Natalia Dick led all scorers with 16 points each. Allison Bauer netted 14 points. Taylor Beacom and Kylie Baumert registered 10 points apiece.
“We have young players that you want to see how they respond out there and how they play together,” Douglas said. “For the most part our young players handled it. We got players some good minutes and were able to see some good things.”
All 16 Broncos listed on the roster saw playing time.
Clavel paced HC in the first half, closing with 14 points at the break. The Broncos led by 23 points by intermission. Three big scoring runs aided HC’s first-half dominance.
Hastings College started taking charge six minutes into the game. That’s when the Broncos reeled off 10 unanswered points for a 22-11 advantage heading into the second quarter.
HC tore loose for a 12-0 scoring spree that extended its lead to 18 points midway into the second quarter.
“Once we settled down we handled their chaos a little better. (Haskell) was pressing all over the place,” Douglas said.
After halftime, the Broncos twice lengthened their lead to 26 points. HC enjoyed a 78-52 margin early in the fourth quarter, then took an 86-60 lead with three minutes left.
HC commanded a big advantage in rebounding. The Broncos pulled down 57 rebounds compared to Haskell’s 37. Dick came off the bench and picked off 11 rebounds. Kiernan Paulk also came off the bench and tallied 10 rebounds.
The Broncos are back at home Monday against Peru State College for a 6 p.m. game.
Haskell..................11 13 27 21 — 72
Hastings................22 25 24 17 — 88
Haskell (72)
Mahpiya Irving 6-16 1-1 17, Wakiyan Irving 1-7 1-2 4, Farrah Parrish 0-8 4-6 4, Nizhoni Thomas 6-11 5-8 17, Siona Astorga 1-2 2-2 4, Jaelyn Two Hearts 3-10 0-1 7, Kamryn Yazzie 2-6 4-6 9, Odessa Begay 1-1 0-0 2, Dominique Brown 0-0 2-2 2, Jaden Ferris 0-3 0-0 0, Kalisha Kinsel 0-1 0-0 0, Angela Astorga 3-5 0-1 6. Totals: 23-70 19-29 72.
Hastings College (88)
Riley Clavel 4-10 5-5 16, Taylor Beacom 4-10 2-2 10, Allison Bauer 5-13 1-4 14, Katharine Hamburger 2-2 0-0 4, Dawson Knode 2-4 3-4 8, Ali Smith 1-3 2-4 4, Kelsey Basart 0-1 0-0 0, Sydney Anderson 1-6 3-6 5, Kylie Baumert 4-4 2-3 10, Rachel Hinrichs 0-3 0-0 0, Kiernan Paulk 0-2 1-2 1, Natalia Dick 7-11 2 -2 16, Alyssa Baker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 30-70 21-32 88.
3 point goals — Haskell, 7-25 (M. Irving 4-9, I. Irving 1-4, Parrish 0-2, Thomas 0-2, Two Hearts 1-3, Yazzie 1-4, Ferris 0-1). Hastings College, 7-22 (Clavel 3-7, Beacom 0-3, Bauer 3-6, Knode 1-2, Smith 0-1, Anderson 0-1, Hinrichs 0-2). Rebounds -- Haskell 37 (Thomas 11). Hastings 57 (Dick 11). Turnovers -- Haskell 26. Hastings 33.
Fouls — Haskell 27. Hastings 33. Fouled out -- none. Steals -- Haskell 19 (Two Hearts 6). Hastings 16 (Bauer 3). Assists -- Haskel 13 (Parrish 3). Hastings 19 (Smith 6).