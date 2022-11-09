DES MOINES, Iowa — The Hastings College women’s basketball team couldn’t overcome a 12-point deficit after the first 10 minutes Wednesday night and suffered a 67-56 road loss to Grand View.

The Vikings (4-0) opened with 22 points to the Broncos’ 10 and held onto that margin most of the way. Grand View scored the first seven points of the game and led by double that before Kiernan Paulk’s layup at the buzzer.

