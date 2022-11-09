DES MOINES, Iowa — The Hastings College women’s basketball team couldn’t overcome a 12-point deficit after the first 10 minutes Wednesday night and suffered a 67-56 road loss to Grand View.
The Vikings (4-0) opened with 22 points to the Broncos’ 10 and held onto that margin most of the way. Grand View scored the first seven points of the game and led by double that before Kiernan Paulk’s layup at the buzzer.
Paulk’s 13 points and seven rebounds paced Hastings (2-1), which shot 36% from the floor and finished 6-for-27 on three-point shots.
Allie Bauer and Dawson Knode each added nine points for the Broncos, who turned the ball over 22 times in the contest. Knode finished one point shy of a double-double after grabbing a game-high 12 rebounds.
Grand View’s Ella Larsen was the high scorer with 18 points on 7-for-11 shooting. Isabel Gscheidle and Anna Gossling each contributed 13 points to the Vikings’ cause.
Hastings trimmed the lead to eight by halftime; it was seven with 37 seconds left before GV split a pair of free throws.
The Vikings widened the lead as far as 18 points midway through the third. A three-pointer at the horn by HC freshman Sarah Treffer got it back down to 12.
The Broncos lowered it to nine points on a layup by Kendell Sawinsky with 1:49 remaining but Grand View finished the game with free throws.
Hastings starts conference play at Doane Nov. 16 and returns home the following weekend for three straight home games.
HC (2-1).................10 13 14 10 — 56
GV (4-0)..................22 9 18 18 — 67