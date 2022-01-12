If you told Jina Douglas prior to Wednesday’s game that Morningside COVID super senior Sierra Mitchell would score just five points, Douglas would’ve laughed.
The Mustangs’ leading scorer — and fourth-best in the Great Plains Athletic Conference — did only yield that much for the visitors during her last visit as a player to Lynn Farrell Arena, but the duo of McKenna Sims and Sophia Peppers combined for 53 points to help hold off the Broncos in Morningside’s 82-77 victory.
“(Mitchell) had two at halftime and they still had 44 points,” said Douglas, whose team dropped its third straight game while the Mustangs won their sixth in a row. “That just shows you how efficient they are. They just have good players all the way around.
“You try and take something away and someone else hurts you then.”
The Broncos (8-9, 4-7) hurt themselves, too. A slump through most of the third quarter helped Morningside reach its largest lead at 16 points, which did eventually prove to be insurmountable despite HC’s best, albeit tardy efforts.
No comeback like the Shandra Farmer floor length race for a buzzer-beater two seasons ago that manifested a miraculous overtime victory.
HC, which hit a season-high 15 3-pointers on 32 attempts, fell short in making up the deficit entirely and trailed for all 40 minutes.
The Broncos failed to seize the moment at crucial potential turning points. That includes a pair of missed free throws by senior Taylor Beacom — an 86% shooter at the stripe — with 3:04 left that would’ve cut the Mustang lead down to three.
A minute later, Morningside had the lead back to nine points on Sims’ fourth 3-pointer. Sims was 4-for-4 beyond the arc and 8-of-11 from the floor on the night.
“That’s probably McKenna’s best game she’s had,” said Morningside coach Jamie Sale. “People are really trying to take Sierra away right now and (McKenna) stepped up, and she’s perfectly capable, too.”
Katharine Hamburger enjoyed her best game from beyond the arc and finished with 17 points, which tied her career-high. The St. Cecilia grad was 4-for-6 from deep.
Her final triple banked high off the glass and in with 25 seconds left, which again squeezed the Mustangs’ lead to three points before Sims iced the game with a pair of free throws.
“You give so much energy (in the comeback) to get there,” Douglas said, “and I don’t think we had much left in the tank.”
Hastings attempted to slow and disorient the Mustangs with a zone look defensively. But the only category it truly made a difference in was preferable rebounding position. The Broncos dominated the boards 41-27.
“It was worse at halftime,” said Sale, referring to the 23-7 margin the Broncos held then.
Beacom added 15 points and Ali Smith 13 for the Broncos, who travel to College of St. Mary on Saturday.
HC lost to the Flames 75-72 in November in what was one of more than a few examples this season of the Broncos building leads and later watching them crumble.
While the Broncos didn’t hold a lead in Wednesday’s game, Douglas said she saw opportunities for that to be a reality.
Only seasoned Morningside, the conference leader with its 10-1 mark, wouldn’t allow it.
“We have a pretty young lineup out there,” Douglas said, “and when you compare it to someone like Morningside that has seniors across the board, that’s the difference sometimes between a veteran player and a young player is figuring out how to play hard all the time.”
MC (14-3, 10-1)..21 23 20 18 — 82
HC (8-9, 4-7).......14 20 14 29 — 77
Morningside College (82)
Sierra Mitchell 2-10 0-0 5, McKenna Sims 8-11 7-7 27, Aspen Jansa 2-5 0-0 4, Sophia Peppers 10-12 2-2 26, Chloe Lofstrom 4-11 2-3 10, Madison Clayton 1-3 0-0 2, Lauren Hedlund 1-3 0-2 3, Alexis Spier 2-8 0-0 5. Totals: 30-63 11-14 82.
Hastings College (77)
Ali Smith 5-9 0-0 13, Riley Clavel 0-3 0-0 0, Taylor Beacom 5-13 2-4 15, Katharine Hamburger 6-9 1-1 17, Dawson Knode 1-4 1-1 3, Kylie Baumert 2-6 0-0 4, Allie Bauer 4-9. 0-0 11, Miriam Miller 3-4 1-1 9, Kiernan Paulk 2-4 1-2 5. Totals: 28-61 6-9 77.
Three-point goals: MC 11-28 (Mitchell 1-8, Sims 4-4, Jansa 0-2, Peppers 4-4, Lofstrom 0-1, Hedlund 1-2, Spier 1-7); HC 15-32 (Smith 3-7, Clavel 0-3, 3-6, Hamburger 4-6, Bauer 3-7, Miller 2-3). Rebounds: MC 27-7 (Sims 9); HC 41-14 (Knode 8). Turnovers: MC 15; HC 20. Assists: MC 13 (Mitchell 6); HC 18 (Beacom 6). Steals: MC 12 (Clayton 4); HC 12 (Smith, Beacom, Hamburger 3).