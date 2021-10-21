It wasn’t so much about throwing the first punch as much as absorbing the opponent’s for Hastings College Wednesday night.
The fight-or-flight response shot down the spines of the Broncos when the College of St. Mary fired in the tying goal 11 minutes into the second half.
Kylie Anderson settled a cross from the left foot of teammate Courtney Kosch right in front of the Hastings net and powered it under keeper Lauren Gahn for the equalizer.
But more than igniting the Flames, it whipped the Broncos.
Hastings sprinted down the final stretch with a pair of answering goals to take a 3-1 victory — its fourth straight — and slide into fourth place in the Great Plains Athletic Conference standings.
“I think them scoring the goal sort of did us a favor,” said HC coach Jade Ovendale.
The Broncos opened the match with energy, pushing the ball into the attacking third and peppering shots. HC’s first attempt nicked the crossbar five minutes into it.
But once Jacqueline Gilbert buried a breakaway into the left corner, beating Flames keeper Gabby Felker in the 17th minute, Hastings’ aggressiveness wavered.
“Our energy was up and then flat and then up,” Ovendale said. “We were a little disrespectful with our energy, so I think their goal raised it to what it should have been to begin with, to be honest.”
Hastings entered the half content at 1-0. Then Anderson struck early in the second.
The tides changed and the Flames pushed for a lead.
But that opened things up for the Broncos on their end.
“They started pushing trying to get that second goal, which created space, and we have Jackie, Dekota Schubert, Dulce Lopez. If you’re going to give them a little bit of space, they’re going to be able to exploit you a little bit more.”
That those three did.
Lopez, a Hastings High grad, broke the tie in the 62nd minute — not long after the Flames knotted the score — with her third goal of the season on a rebound. Eva Dunker struck the initial shot, but it was deflected in the box before Lopez knocked in the loose ball.
In the 75th minute, Schubert, the team’s leading scorer and reigning GPAC player of the week, was robbed on a point-blank chance on net. A rocket off her left foot caught Felker’s hands and Schubert threw her hands up in amazement.
But it was Gilbert in the 77th minute virtually putting the match out of reach with her ninth tally of the season.
Gilbert shook off a defender with her left shoulder and beat Felker to her left from just outside the 18-yard box.
In celebration, Gilbert, whose momentum from the shot had taken her down to the turf, raised both arms in what figured, at that point, to be a sure win.
It was, and it may help the Broncos host a GPAC tournament contest. They’ll have two more chances to solidify that position with a road game at Northwestern and a home game against Dordt.
“We’ve just got to take care of our business,” Ovendale said.
CSM (7-7-1, 5-4-0).............0 1 — 1
HC (10-4-1, 6-3-1)..............1 2 — 3
Goals: HC, Gilbert 17’ & 77’; Lopez 62’. CSM, Anderson 56’