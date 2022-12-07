FREMONT — One of the tougher stretches Hastings College head coach Jina Douglas thought was on the Broncos’ schedule early in the season turned out to be a trio of wins on their resume.
The Broncos sealed their third straight win — all coming on the road — with a 16-3 run to end the game at Midland Wednesday night.
Hastings won 61-48 in a game it wasn’t favored in for much of the first 30 minutes. The Broncos trailed after the first quarter but climbed back to tie it at 29 by halftime with a 7-0 run over the final 2 1/2 minutes.
They entered the fourth quarter down by three, but gained their first lead of the night two minutes into the frame on a 3-pointer by Kiernan Paulk.
Paulk tied with Olivia Kugler for the team- and game-high 13 points. The pair of Broncos shot a combined 9-for-17. The rest of the team was 10-for-37.
Allie Bauer had three 3-pointers in the first half for her nine points. Miriam Miller also scored nine points. Mariyah Avila added seven while Alyssa Baker and Katharine Hamburger each scored four. Carley Leners rounded out the scoring with two points.
Sarah Shepard led Midland (2-8, 0-6) with 11 points.
Hastings (6-4, 4-2).............14 15 7 25 — 61
Midland (2-8, 0-6)...............18 11 10 9 — 48
Alyssa Baker 1-3 2-2 4, Mariyah Avila 1-5 4-4 7, Olivia Kugler 5-10 0-0 13, Katharine Hamburger 1-6 2-2 4, Kiernan Paulk 4-7 2-2 13, Sarah Treffer 0-0 0-0 0, Carley Leners 1-4 0-0 2, Allie Bauer 3-9 0-0 9, Miriam Miller 3-9 2-3 9, Dawson Knode 0-1 0-0 0, Kendell Sawinsky 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 19-54 12-13 61.
Sarah Shepard 4-11 1-2 11, Rubie Klausen 3-7 0-0 7, Kennedy Darnerr 3-6 0-0 8, Sam Shepard 2-7 0-0 4, Asia Bryant 2-5 0-0 4, Frankie Klausen 0-4 0-3 0, Emma Shepard 1-5 4-6 6, Gabby Beauperthuy 3-8 1-1 8. Totals: 18-53 6-9 48.
Three-point goals—HC 11-26 (Baker 0-1, Avila 1-2, Kugler 3-7, Hamburger 0-3, Paulk 3-3, Bauer 3-8, Miller 1-2); M 6-21 (S. Shepard 2-3, R. Klausen 1-3, Darner 2-5, Sa. Shepard 0-3, Bryant 0-1, F. Klausen 0-3, E. Shepard 0-2, Beauparthuy 1-1). Rebounds—HC 33 (Hamburger 8); M 40 (R. Klausen, Beauperthuy 7). Assists—HC 11 (Hamburger 3); M 13 (Bryant 7).
Men: Hastings 68, Midland 61
Hastings College picked up a much needed win Wednesday night following a pair of disappointing losses over the weekend at No. 5 Jamestown and Dakota Wesleyan.
The Broncos (9-2, 3-2) overcame a nine-point deficit in the second half to drop Midland 68-63 and did so without one of their top scorers in Karson Gansebom.
The team’s leading scorer, Reggie Thomas scored a game-high 17 points, tying Midland’s Jake Orr atop the column.
HC’s Grady Corrigan added in 16 as did Midland’s Jake Rueschhoff.
Hastings took the lead for good with 6:48 to play on a layup by Danilo Matovic. Thomas added a 3-pointer soon as part of an 11-2 Bronco run.
Both HC teams host Concordia on Saturday.