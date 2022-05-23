Two weeks ago, Ryan Mahoney was right.
The Hastings College track and field coach predicted his women's team would finish top two in the Great Plains Athletic Conference meet.
The Broncos did; they placed second behind top dog Concordia.
The women claimed seven conference titles en route to amassing 172 points for a silver medal.
"I think you're looking at a two team race for conference," Mahoney told the Doug and Daddy Show on May 3.
HC's team performance was still no match for Concordia, which won its seventh straight women's GPAC title and has finished third in each of the last three national meets.
The Broncos, though, are ranked fifth in the country heading into the outdoor national meet, which begins Wednesday in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
They are coming off the program's highest ever finish — fourth — at indoor nationals and aim to match that performance at the outdoor meet this week.
Hastings has nine top-10 marks on the national charts, including five in the top five.
There's quite the disparity between them and No. 1 British Columbia, which boasts 23 top-10 marks and six national leaders.
But that's not to say the Broncos couldn't make some noise, backed by the likes of Karsen Sears and Lauren Tamayo among others.
Sears is the nations leading long jumper at 19 feet, 10 1/4 inches. Tamayo ranks second in both the heptathlon and high jump (5-7 1/4).
Behind them are Nisa Thomas, who has broken her own school record in the 100-meter hurdles multiple times this season. Thomas' time of 14.02 seconds has her sixth in the country. Her 1:01.54 in the 400 hurdles places her third.
Kiara Anderson is top 10 in all three throwing events. Her mark of 178-1 in the hammer throw is the fourth-best in the nation this spring. She's sixth and seventh in the shot put and discus, respectively.
The Broncos' 400 relay team, which is run by Thomas, Tamayo, Savannah Congrove and Daisy Maessner, has the eighth-best time at 46.64 seconds.
Minden native Justin Villars has the top discus throw in the country on the men's side. Villars has launched 185 feet, 11 1/4 inches this season.
Other Bronco men with top 10 marks this season are Tyler Summers, whose season-long hammer throw of 206-6 ranks third; and Lane Kinsley, whose pole vault has cleared 15-9 3/4.
HC women's qualifiers
Kiara Anderson — Shot put 46-8; discus 154-7; hammer 178-1
Savanna Congrove — 5,000-meter racewalk (28:44.11); 400 relay (46.64
Jessa Eden — Discus 146-8; hammer 170-8
Daisy Maessner — Long jump 18-8; triple jump 39-0 1/2; 400 relay
Veronica Pinkerton — 800 (2:15.71); 400 relay
Karsen Sears — Long jump 19-10 3/4; 400 relay
Lauren Tamayo — High jump 5-7 3/4; heptathlon 5,053; 400 relay
Nisa Thomas — 100 hurdles (14.02); 400 hurdles (1:01.54); 400 relay
Asia Tyler — Shot put 44-9
Julyah Wilson — 100 (12.08); 400 relay
HC men's qualifiers
Brian Clausen — 400 hurdles (54.05)
Lane Kinsley — Pole vault (15-9 3/4)
Juba McClay Jr. — Triple jump (48-6 1/4)
Cole Schmidt — Long jump (23-7 1/2)
Tyler Summers — Hammer throw (206-6)
Justin Villars — Shot put (53-9); discus (185-11 1/4)