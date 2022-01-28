Twenty years removed from an era of unprecedented success in NAIA women's college basketball, Hastings College will celebrate its championship-winning teams from the 2002, 2003 and 2006 Saturday afternoon during halftime of the Broncos' game against Dordt University at Lynn Farrell Arena.
Several special guests are expected to attend and speak on program accomplishments.
The men's and women's game times were flip-flopped in order for certain guests to be present for the occasion. The men will tip off at 2 p.m. and women at 4 p.m.
University of Nebraska-Kearney women's basketball coach Carrie (Hofstetter) Eighmey is expected to attend following the Lopers' 2 p.m. game in Kearney.
She was a key member of the Broncos' '02 & '03 titles and still holds program records in career steals and assists. Eighmey coached HC from 2012-2015, taking her alma mater to the final four in her final season there.
Coincidentally, the Lopers play Fort Hays State, which is coached by Tony Hobson — the headman at HC for seven seasons from 2001-08. Might he be in attendance, too? His name was not in the release provided by the college.
Hobson, who is in the HC hall of fame and is the winningest coach in FHSU program history, brought the first college basketball championship at any level to Nebraska when the Broncos won in 2002.
When the Broncos went back-to-back, it was a remarkable feat. The community and state celebrated it.
In anticipation of the second title, the Tribune gathered quotes from members of the team as if they'd already won, then pieced together a special championship edition to distribute in Sioux City, Iowa, during the 2003 national championship game.
Tribune publisher Darran Fowler, who was the managing editor at that time, wrote a column about the process, stress and experience in the March 22, 2003, edition of the paper:
I feared another “Dewey defeats Truman,” a colossal blunder by a newspaper that jumped the gun.
With their team ahead by a mere four points to a hard-charging Dakota Wesleyan team with around 15 seconds left, fans in the Hastings College student section were shouting and flashing pages of this newspaper.
A big headline on the front page declared the Broncos as “Back to Back” national champions.
I was on the other side of the arena in Sioux City, Iowa, when I saw special edition copies of Hastings Tribune waving in the crowd.
After checking the clock and seeing the score, I began wondering if I would be capable of digging a hole to hide in for a few days.
This game wasn’t over and already copies of this newspaper were being held up proclaiming a national championship.
“Uh-oh,” I thought to myself, “would you students please not do that?”
Across the arena, a beleaguered Tribune sports editor Kyle Svec broke into a sweat over the same matter.
It was late in the game when students caught a glimpse of the stack of newspapers he was holding and they began grabbing copies by the handful, handing them out into the crowd faster then I could print a retraction.
There was little Svec could do to stop them, at least if he wanted to stay alive.
Fortunately, Hastings College hit two free throws with 8.2 seconds left that clinched the game, the clock expired and the party began.
No sweat, after all. The students guessed right.
It was Tuesday morning when we printed the four-page limited, souvenir edition commemorating the Broncos’ victory in the national championship game.
Only there was one major catch: the game wasn’t until Tuesday night.
So what, we did it, anyway.
As long as the Broncos got past Concordia in the semifinals Monday night — which they did — we liked their chances in the championship game Tuesday.
As it turned out, our hunch was correct, although that game was way too close for comfort.
At mid-morning Monday, Svec stopped in my office for a brainstorming session over what to do this year if the Hastings College women’s basketball team repeated as NAIA national champions.
After a couple of pathetic, cliché-like ideas, we thought it would be cool if somehow we could put a small section together to take to Sioux City for the players and fans to hold up should Hastings College win.
All that was needed was to get photographers Brent McCown and Rick Houchin to provide some art, see if assistant sports editor Tony Boone could provide copy, send sports reporter Erik Buderus to Sioux City to help Boone, have editor Jennifer Kalvelage design pages, ask Steve Lincoln, the college’s communications coordinator, for a few big favors, cross our fingers that the Broncos would win their semifinal game against top-ranked Concordia, hope they then beat their next opponent in the finals, find someone who could deliver the copies to Sioux City and convince publisher Don Seaton that we can make all this work.
No problem. It’ll be a snap.
To read the full version of this column and more Tribland history, visit hastingstribune.com