YORK — The Hastings College women's wrestling team checked another goal off head coach Cara Romeike's cell phone list on Saturday, bringing home its first-ever conference crown in the program's three-year history.
Led by sophomores Kaydince Turner — a repeat individual champion at 143 pounds — and first-time champion Tabitha Wood, the Broncos garnered six medals on the day, scoring 156 1/5 points to accomplish what Romeike said was but one of several team goals since the outset of the season.
"It was a really good day," Romeike said of Saturday's showing at the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference meet hosted by York University.
"We'd had this goal the whole year, but at the same time, we'd just been focusing on individual goals and trying to do what we needed to do to accomplish those goals.
"Having fun with wrestling, that's really what we're all about here at Hastings College. It's about enjoying the sport and having this deep love for it and everybody putting all that good, team chemistry together."
Turner, a No. 1 seed, was true to form, delivering her usual dominant effort against some of the tougher opponents she'd faced to date. She scored two early tech falls — including against freshman teammate Lisa Hoeflich in the semifinals — and an 8-1 decision in the title bout.
"We wanted her to focus on wrestling smart and doing what we're good at, and that's just what she did," Romeike said. "As we like to say, she's a brick wall. Nobody can take her down."
For Wood, the gold medal win at 136 served to appease her desire to make amends for what she had regarded as a sub-par season her freshman year. To say she has righted the ship this season would be an understatement, Romeike said.
"Last season did not turn out like she wanted to," she said. "She really put in the work in the weight room and got a lot stronger this year. I've seen a big change in her mindset."
The change was exemplified in the first period of Saturday's championship against Friends University's Gianna Moreno, who scored a first-period takedown for an early lead.
Wood responded with a 10-point second period.
"Even when she was taken down early in the match, she kept a cool head and I was confident she could come back," Romeike said. "I'm happy she stuck to the game plan."
Others bringing home hardware were freshman Larissa Kaz (ranked 7th in the country at 123 pounds), who won the silver medal at 123 pounds, and bronze medal winners freshman Candice Brickell (109), junior Kimberly Pollak (155) and Hoeflich (ranked No. 19).
Kaz, who had beaten her finals opponent (Jamestown's Arianna Marrufo) before, secured an early lead with a pair of takedowns, but could not hold it. Marruffo pinned her late in the first period.
Romeike said she expects the team's top-ranked wrestler to use the defeat as a motivator in the upcoming nationals competition in Jamestown, N.D., March 10-11.
"She didn't do what she wanted to, which is OK," Romeike said. "Hopefully this loss propels her to work even harder, learn a little more mat strategy, and focus on that. I know this is going to fuel her at nationals."
Pollak, who came into the tournament with a 1-14 record, surprised everyone but Romeike and herself with her medal performance, answering her opening-round loss with three straight wins.
"Most people looking at her record would say she had no chance of placing, but I never underestimate Kim," Romeike said. "That was a very impressive turnaround for the tournament and definitely helped us win that title."
Also adding points to the victory was freshman Lily Gomez, who was part of Red Cloud/Blue Hill's inaugural girls wrestling season a year ago. Gomez scored her first-ever collegiate win on the team's most competitive stage to date.
"I was just as excited as if she had taken home a conference title," she said. "That doesn't always happen at conference, where everyone is coming out for blood. She pulled it together."
As the 16th-ranked Broncos head into nationals in pursuit of the final two items on Romeike's checklist — a top 20 finish and at least one All-American medal winner — the coach can scarcely imagine a more favorable outlook going forward.
That HC was able to fly under the radar to capture its first-ever conference title has made this year's historic run all the more satisfying, she said. And with a full roster of returnees expected to be joined by several highly desirable recruits next season, including Amherst's two-time girls wrestling state champ Reagen Gallaway, there's a lot to like about what the future appears to hold.
"We're definitely moving up each year, which is really great," Romeike said. "Everybody has definitely worked hard to accomplish that. Honestly, every single girl going to nationals has a chance of being an All American if they just show up, have fun, and do what they know how to do."