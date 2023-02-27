w01-09-23HCOwomeWR19.jpg
Hastings College’s Tabitha Wood (right) won the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference title at 136 pounds to help the Broncos secure the team crown. In this file photo, Wood wrestles Texas Women's University's Kira Phillipa during the Bronco Open in January.

YORK — The Hastings College women's wrestling team checked another goal off head coach Cara Romeike's cell phone list on Saturday, bringing home its first-ever conference crown in the program's three-year history.

Led by sophomores Kaydince Turner — a repeat individual champion at 143 pounds — and first-time champion Tabitha Wood, the Broncos garnered six medals on the day, scoring 156 1/5 points to accomplish what Romeike said was but one of several team goals since the outset of the season.

