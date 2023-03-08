Cara Romeike doesn't love the drive to Jamestown, North Dakota, but she's happy to make the trip this time of year.
For the simple fact there was no guarantee this season the Hastings College women's wrestling coach would be making it, Romeike found herself more excited than usual on Wednesday to trek 470 miles north with her team.
With the NAIA officially labeling the national women's wrestling meet a championship event instead of the invitational it was the last four seasons, wrestlers had to earn qualification through either ranking or performance during their conference tournaments.
In previous years, teams were allowed to take 12 healthy members to compete at the invitational meet no matter what their standing.
"That was cool because we had a big group and everybody got to experience it," Romeike said. "But now it's very similar to what the men do. It's based on bids."
Qualifications come in multiple forms, but primarily via each individual conference.
For example, conference champions automatically qualify, as they should.
However, national rankings per weight class, per conference also play a role in determining the qualifiers.
Each conference is able to award a certain number of bids based on the quantity of ranked wrestlers in each of the 10 individual weight classes, with one being the minimum.
Further example: if there are three ranked wrestlers at 109 pounds, there are three national tournament bids up for grabs.
That's the traditional route and is how Larissa Kaz, Tabitha Wood, Lisa Hoeflich and Kaydince Turner earned qualification for the Broncos.
There are also 12 national wild cards dished out by a 10-person committee of "conference raters and oversight members from five sponsoring conferences."
Hastings' 170-pounder Taylor Rickley was a recipient of a wild card bid into the national field. Rickley was ranked 11th prior to the conference meet.
The Broncos were champions of the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference, a tournament more competitive than a year ago, Romeike said.
"It was really dog-eat-dog at conference because it was a qualifier for nationals," she said.
"Even though we were conference champions, there was still heartbreak on that day," because how each wrestler performs still plays a significant role in whether they advance to the national meet.
Romeike, who was a national runner-up for Jamestown, said five is a good number to squeak through to nationals this season.
"Next year we hope to get a couple more, and eventually qualify a full team," she said. "But baby steps. We want to get a little better every year."
The meet begins Friday and runs through Saturday.
Last season, Turner made program history by reaching the consolation quarterfinals at the national meet.
For her all her effort, Turner didn't garner All-American status last season — a drawback of the open field as opposed to qualifier-based.
"It was insanely hard," Romeike said. "She had a great tournament but still wasn't All-American."
This year Turner (17-4) is seeded seventh at 143 pounds and has a first-round bye.
Wood was also at nationals a year ago, but suffered an early concussion that ended her season. She's the ninth seed and matches up with No. 8 Riley Dalrymple (25-8) of Life University.
"Both have really good chances of doing really well," Romeike said.
Kaz is No. 9 at 123 pounds and draws unranked Elizabeth Duvall (9-7) of Texas Wesleyan.
Hoeflich is 12th at 143 and has Iowa Wesleyan's Naida Abbdijanovic (19-16) in the opener.
Rickley (11-11) faces Morgan Senior (9-10) of Wayland Baptist.
"Everyone is at a good spot in their bracket," Romeike said, "but you can;'t underestimate anybody because they all earned their spot."
One goal for the Broncos is a top 20 finish — they were 23rd last season. Another is crowning an All-American, which would take a top-eight finish.
"I think that's super doable," said Romeike.
Hastings qualifiers (first round)
123 pounds — No. 9 Larissa Kaz (28-8) vs. Elizabeth Duvall (9-7), Texas Wesleyan
136 — No. 9 Tabitha Wood (17-4) vs. No. 8 Riley Dalrymple (25-8), Life University
143 — No. 12 Lisa Hoeflich (10-5) vs. Naida Abdijanovic (19-16), Iowa Wesleyan
143 — No. 7 Kaydince Turner (17-4) vs. TBD (first-round bye)
170 — Taylor Rickley (11-11) vs. Morgan Senior (9-10), Wayland Baptist