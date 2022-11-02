Another season, another step forward.
That's the outlook in this year's Hastings College women's wrestling camp under third-year head coach Cara Romeike.
A coach whose programs have garnered almost immediate success since her arrival, Romeike sees no reason why this year's team should be anything less than the team to beat in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference after finishing runner-up to Jamestown last season.
With a roster featuring the addition of several talented freshman grapplers, the coach fully expects the team to rise above its preseason rankings that omit them from the Top 20 nationally (Jamestown is No. 11) and Top 3 in KCAC.
"To me, that just says that people don't expect us to do it again," she said. "They think (finishing as runner-up in conference) was a fluke. We're going to prove to them it was no fluke and that we're deserving of being that No. 1 team this year."
Returners poised to pick up where they left off include: sophomores Bemnet Tesfa, 101 pounds; Tabitha Wood, 130; Alondra Becerra, 136; Caydince Turner, 143; Abby Beeck, 170; and junior Kim Pollak, 155.
Turner, the team's only returning conference champion, reached the blood rounds at nationals last year. She is one of three Broncos ranked among the Top 20 individuals in preseason polls, along with Wood and Tesfa.
"We're a pretty young team, but we have a lot of pretty decent freshman who are all state placers," Romeike said. "Our freshman will definitely make a big impact this year."
Standing out among late arrivals slated to join the team are freshman Lisa Hoeflich from Germany and Trinity Diamond from Colorado. Hoeflich, who is scheduled to arrive in January, is ranked No. 4 in the country.
Also vying for mat time will be freshman Larissa Katz (123 or 130 pounds) of Wisconsin, a nationally-ranked high school talent who will wrestle at 123 or 130 pounds. That the freshman class has exhibited such promise bodes well for the team as Romeike looks to find the right combination to start among her roster of 16.
"I'm really excited for the potential this year," she said. "I think the biggest difference from this year to last year is that every single one of my freshmen has bought into what I have to say. Practices are really intense every single day. They all do what they're supposed to do."
Working with the men's wrestling program this year has had a positive influence on the team as well, she said.
"We have a really good relationship with the men's program," she said. "It helps both teams."
Work ethic and leadership will likely determine just how high the team is able to rise in its quest to capture the conference title this season, Romeike said. HC begins season play at 10 a.m. Nov. 5 in the Falcon Invite in Park City, Kansas.
"We definitely want to win it," she said. "Our freshmen are pushing the upperclassmen because they're good. I feel even more confident because of the work the whole team is putting in.
"We are still underdogs in the conference but we're under-ranked as far as that goes. We'll just be showing everybody that you can't sleep on us. They are going to be surprised."