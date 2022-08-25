The hard work over the summer paid off in more than one way for runners at Hastings College.
Besides the miles put on their bodies, which coach Ryan Mahoney hopes translates into higher finishes this fall, the Broncos earned cash for the program through working firework stands around the Fourth of July.
Most of those earnings go toward season expenses, but a small chunk went into a preseason tubing trip for members of the team as an ice-breaker before school begins.
“It was fun to take some kids who had never been camping before and to get them to understand that there are other things to drink besides bottled water,” Mahoney cracked.
“We did a lot of great bonding.”
Upon their return, it was immediately back to work. Mahoney said his group ran a “mile-projection” test and then a six-mile tempo run around Heartwell Park.
“Yes, I’m a mean coach,” he said with a smile. “I make them run hours after they show up.”
Two freshmen on the men’s team impressed in those workouts, Mahoney noted. Tyler Salter from Northwest “did exceptionally well” in the mile test while Deshawn Burks from Lincoln High was second in the tempo run.
“I’m really excited for what the guys are goin to have,” said Mahoney, who has nine men out for the fall.
The captains are Zach Hole, a fifth-year senior who was all-conference in the 10-kilometer run in track and field and winner of the preseason tempo run; and Tatum Jelleburg, a junior who was hindered by back injuries a year ago but is “working his way back.”
Sophomore Shania Santos headlines the women’s team.
She was the champion in the Great Plains Athletic Conference last year with a winning mark of 18:45 — the first-ever in Hastings history. Santos helped HC finish as conference runner-up from a team standpoint.
Joining her are all-conference runners Madison Gerken and Veronica Pinkerton, who are both juniors this fall.
“We return six of our top seven; I have 14 ladies,” Mahoney said. “I have no seniors, and one junior who’s going to graduate in three years because she is smart!”
The Broncos open the season in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, with a twilight run where competitors accessorize in all sorts of glow sticks and necklaces.
“I can’t see them, so I just kind of run around and yell and hope somebody hears me,” Mahoney said.
The Bronco Stampede is scheduled for Sept. 10 at Hastings Lake.
“Our kids really enjoy that,” Mahoney said.
Hastings goes to Louisville, Kentucky, the first weekend of October for one of the largest collegiate meets as it brings together athletes from all levels.
“Should be a great year,” Mahoney concluded. “Our men are looking to move up into the top half of the conference and our women are looking to improve on our (19th place) finish at nationals last year.”