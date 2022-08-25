Shania Santos
Hastings College’s Shania Santos competes in the Bronco Stampede Sept. 18, 2021, at Lake Hastings.

 Amy Roh/Tribune

The hard work over the summer paid off in more than one way for runners at Hastings College.

Besides the miles put on their bodies, which coach Ryan Mahoney hopes translates into higher finishes this fall, the Broncos earned cash for the program through working firework stands around the Fourth of July.

