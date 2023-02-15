HCwomenBasketball.jpg
Buy Now
Laura Beahm

Hastings College ended a three-game losing streak in its penultimate home game Wednesday night in front of a sparse crowd with winter weather knocking on the doors of Lynn Farrell Arena.

The Broncos secured their 10th victory this season, defeating last place Midland 77-67 and securing a season sweep of the Warriors (4-22, 2-19).

0
0
0
0
0