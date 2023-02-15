Hastings College ended a three-game losing streak in its penultimate home game Wednesday night in front of a sparse crowd with winter weather knocking on the doors of Lynn Farrell Arena.
The Broncos secured their 10th victory this season, defeating last place Midland 77-67 and securing a season sweep of the Warriors (4-22, 2-19).
Six Broncos, including three starters, were in double figures Wednesday. Katharine Hamburger led all of them with 13 points on 4-for-7 shooting, including a trio of 3-pointers.
Freshman Mariyah Avila notched 12 points. Miriam Miller and Sarah Treffer each contributed 11 and both Carley Leners and Dawson Knode tallied 10 points.
Treffer hit two 3-pointers and Hamburger another in the second frame to help Hastings gain some separation from the GPAC cellar dweller. The HC lead was eight at the break.
A 22-point third quarter boosted the advantage to double digits. It bloomed as large as 19 points on a pair of free throws by Alexis Folkers late in the period.
Led by Sam Shepard, Midland didn't go away. The Warriors rang the gong for 29 points in the fourth quarter. Shepard scored all 15 of her points in the final 10 minutes and flushed a pair of free throws with 90 seconds left to cut the deficit to seven points.
Emma Shepard led all scorers with 18 points. She was 8-for-9 at the charity stripe.
HC (10-17, 6-15) will miss the postseason as it's unable to attain the eight conference wins Doane has already compiled, but the Broncos can have some say in the final standings and tournament seedings with one more game against Northwestern — currently the No. 5 seed — Saturday at 2 p.m.
Due to an early press deadline, the Hastings College vs. Midland men's game did not make Thursday's print edition. Check www.hastingstribune.com for coverage.
MU (4-22, 2-19)...............11 18 9 29 — 67
HC. (10-17, 6-15)...........15 22 19 21 — 77
Sarah Shepard 0-2 2-2 2, Lexi Kraft 2-4 0-0 5, Kennedy Darner 3-9 0-0 8, Sam Shepard 4-7 4-4 15, Erin Prusa 4-12 1-2 9, Erin Foxhall 0-1 0-0 0, Rubie Klausen 1--3 2-2 4, Frankie Klausen 1-3 0-0 2, Anna Fitzgerald 0-1 0-0 0, Emma Shepard 4-10 8-9 18, Gabby Beauperthuy 0-0 3-4 3, Asia Bryant 0-0 1-2 1. Totals: 19-52 21-25 67.
Mariyah Avila 3-12 4-7 12, Allie Bauer 1-4 0-0 2, Miriam Miller 2-5 7-8 11, Katharine Hamburger 4-7 2-2 13, Kiernan Paulk 1-3 3-4 5, Alexis Folkers 0-0 3-4 3, Sarah Treffer 4-6 0-0 11, Carley Leners 4-8 2-2 10, Dawson Knode 3-8 4-4 10. Totals: 22-53 25-31 77.
Three-point goals—M 8-23 (S. Shepard 0-1, Kraft 1-2, Darner 2-6, Sa. Shepard 3-5, R. Klausen 0--2, F. Klausen 0-2, E. Shepard 2-5); HC 8-23 (Avila 2-6, Bauer 0-2, Miller 0-2, Hamburger 3-6, Treffer 3-5, Leners 0-2). Rebounds—M 30-6 (Prusa 8-1); HC 37-9 (Leners 8-2). Turnovers—M 18; HC 17.