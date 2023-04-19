Returning from its best season since 2009, the Hastings College football team wrapped up its spring football workouts on April 15 with a collective spring in its step and an eye toward continuing its winning ways in 2023-24.

Working out with just one quarterback, the team showed considerable promise despite having lost 26 seniors to graduation. With no serious injuries sustained, the 81 rostered players — most of whom suited up — exhibited an enthusiasm unrivaled in recent seasons as they jockeyed for the inside track on positions vacated through graduation.

Hastings College's Brett Simonsen plays against Doane University Oct. 15, 2022, at Lloyd Wilson Field in Hastings. 
