Hastings College head football coach Matt Franzen (right) said his Broncos took positive steps during the spring season that endd April 15. “I didn’t feel like we had any days in there where we were down. It just felt very positive all the way through,” he said.
Returning from its best season since 2009, the Hastings College football team wrapped up its spring football workouts on April 15 with a collective spring in its step and an eye toward continuing its winning ways in 2023-24.
Working out with just one quarterback, the team showed considerable promise despite having lost 26 seniors to graduation. With no serious injuries sustained, the 81 rostered players — most of whom suited up — exhibited an enthusiasm unrivaled in recent seasons as they jockeyed for the inside track on positions vacated through graduation.
And while it is still too soon to pencil in any sort of starting lineup at this point, HC head coach Matt Franzen said he and his coaching staff were mightily encouraged by the all-out effort put forth by the players during the workouts.
“Overall, we all felt like it went well,” Franzen said. “We made it through healthy, which is always a big concern in spring football. You want to avoid a big injury that is going to roll into the season, and we were able to do that.
“We have a lot of open jobs, so this gave us a chance as coaches to really evaluate the returners and mainly the guys who are going to be in line to compete for those positions. Also, this gives those guys a chance to get a nice head start before the next recruiting class comes in August.”
Running through a work week that included practice sessions Monday, Wednesday, and Friday in the afternoon and Saturday morning from March 22-April 15, players were able to answer some questions regarding just what they may be capable of accomplishing when they take the field next season to continue their evolution from a perennial sub-.500 unit into what Franzen believes could become a winning dynasty program. That so many players seem hungry to win playing time right out of the gate is certainly encouraging, he said.
“We maybe had some concerns we feel better about than when we started,” he said. “This created opportunity for some new players coming in to have a chance early to compete.”
Players who left the biggest impression on coaches during their workout sessions included sophomore quarterback Eli Nappe, All-Conference senior defensive returnees Laython Shaw and Ugochukwu “Harrison” Udeh, and junior foreign exchange student kicker Casper Feijen from the Netherlands.
Nappe, whom Franzen called one of the team’s premier athletes, served as the No. 3 quarterback last season and handled most of his snaps on special teams. Having no rival to split duties with in spring play gave him every opportunity to stake his claim early for the starting quarterback position. Based on early indications, Franzen said his first impression was most favorable.
“I’d never been that situation where we went through an entire spring campaign with just one quarterback,” Franzen said. “He (Nappe) got all the reps, which was a challenge but also a good thing for him. He got plenty of work.
“The spring scrimmage game we played on Saturday was his best day. He made some nice plays with his feet and threw four touchdown passes. That was a pretty good and productive day.”
With five freshman quarterbacks expected to join the battle for starting quarterback, Nappe will have his work cut out for him when they report to campus on Aug. 5.
Both Shaw and Udeh exhibited during the workouts why they are so highly regarded by conference opponents and coaches alike, displaying a work ethic beyond that which may have been expected of them so early in the process.
“They were both playing at a really high level,” Franzen said. “The thing that impressed me was their consistency throughout spring football, knowing they really weren’t going to be challenged for their positions if they had a bad day. They didn’t have somebody breathing down their necks who was going to take their job, but they showed up and showed out every day.
“Their skill set is just really complete.”
With three-year starting placekicker Jason Bachle lost to graduation, Feijen may well prove to be a most welcomed addition to the Broncos’ kicking game, Franzen said. Initially intent on joining HC’s soccer program, the right footer opted to give American football a try. Franzen said he is glad to have him aboard.
“He’s a guy we’re really excited about,” he said. “He’s got a strong leg. We had strong winds every single day to deal with and he performed really well.”
Given what was learned on the field during the month-long spring session, Franzen said he is more optimistic than ever that his Broncos are ready to take the next step toward becoming a team to beat in conference play. He said he expects that same positive vibe to continue when they return to campus next week to resume workouts in the weight room.
“Our takeaway from spring ball is that we started and ended on high notes as a team,” he said. “I didn’t feel like we had any days in there where we were down. It just felt very positive all the way through.”