It happened: The Hastings Broncos football team showed up to play four quarters of football.
It wasn’t always pretty, and it wasn’t exactly how Hastings head coach Matt Franzen drew it up, but the 24-23 road win over Briar Cliff was exactly what the Broncos needed to breathe some life into what had been a winless season after four tries.
“It’s big in that it is a shot in the arm,” Franzen said of the win. “Whenever you win a game, going into the next week, it gives everybody a good sense of energy and pumps everybody up. There is a lot to be said for experiencing the taste of victory when it’s been a while since it happened.
“Not having a win halfway through the season, I would think a lot of the kids would want to hurry up and just finish the season. This week the kids are excited about coming back and doing it again.”
After two weeks of starting strong against their opponents, Hastings sputtered out of the gate in this one, losing possession on a fumble on their first play from scrimmage. The miscue seemed to set the tone for what Franzen said was an out-of-sorts first half for the Bronco offense.
“Really from that point on through the half we weren’t able to find much of a rhythm,” he said. “We scored once on offense but gave up 17 points in the first half.”
Even the 2-yard touchdown run by senior running back Tyree Nesmith with 2:21 left in the second quarter that could have sent the Broncos into the locker room with some momentum was neutralized by a 3-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Dawson Forcella to senior receiver Kreggor Clark with 38 seconds remaining.
“Giving up the big play for a touchdown took the halftime momentum we thought we had away from us,” Franzen said.
Briar Cliff added a 30-yard field goal by freshman kicker Jonathan Branner early in the third quarter to open a 20-7 lead with 9:59 remaining.
Hastings junior quarterback John Zamora fired back with a 19-yard touchdown strike to junior wide receiver Lane Heikkinen to close the gap to 20-14 with 6:21 left in the quarter. Junior kicker Jason Bachle added the PAT, his second of three on the day.
With fatigue beginning to take its toll on the Chargers, the Bronco defense mounted an unyielding goal-line stand from the three yard line that in all likelihood turned the tide in Hastings’ favor.
Senior linebacker Tydus Clay had a hand in all three stops that forced Briar Cliff to settle for a field goal early in the fourth quarter that was to be its last hurrah.
“Probably one of the best things we were able to do was hold Briar Cliff to three field goals,” Franzen said. “If any of them were touchdowns, the outcome goes the other way.”
A halftime adjustment suggested by senior center Tanner Cornell helped open holes for the Broncos’ ground game in the second half, holes Nesmith was all-too-happy to exploit. The Broncos’ top rusher chewed up the Charger offense in the second half, picking up 85 of his 118 yards in the final quarter.
“(Nesmith) really got stronger as the game went on,” Franzen said. “Briar Cliff’s defensive front wore down a little bit in the fourth quarter and we were able to run the ball for six or seven yards a carry consistently.
“Credit Cornell for making a blocking adjustment to our inside zone scheme that really neutralized a lot the pressure they were putting on us. That one little adjustment really opened some things up in the run game.”
In his best effort to date in a Bronco uniform, Zamora pulled Hastings to within striking distance, 23-21, connecting on a 6-yard touchdown toss to Will Austin with 6:19 left to play. The right-hander completed 25 of 32 attempts for 202 yards and two touchdowns, piloting a Bronco offense that amassed 381 total yards.
A seven-play, 31-yard Bronco drive then set the stage for Bachle, whose career-long 47-yard field goal provided the winning margin, 24-23, with 1:58 remaining.
“That was a really big deal,” Franzen said.
An interception by senior defensive back DaeRon Jones shut down Briar Cliff’s final comeback attempt. His pick swung the game’s turnover differential to 2-1 in Hastings’ favor, something Franzen predicted would be a factor in the game.
Franzen hailed what he felt was a gritty and passionate performance by his squad. That it was able to shake its sluggish start was a testament to just how far it has come to date, he said.
“The last couple games it felt like we were close and did enough things right to come out on top but weren’t able to close the deal,” he said. “Give our kids credit for staying the course. This game played out a lot differently, but we were able to stay in the game, make the plays and come away with the win.”
The Broncos will have their hands full when they take on undefeated Morningside at 1 p.m. Saturday at Lloyd Wilson Field in their only scheduled home game in October. The No. 3 ranked Mustangs dismantled Midland, 59-14, in their Homecoming Game on Saturday.
“They’re really good,” Franzen said of Morningside. “They’re explosive on offense, really fast on defense, and they’ve forced a lot of turnovers.
“We’ll have our game plan ready. We’ll be trying to control the big play. That’s what their offense is really built around, making big plays and attacking down the field.”
HC..............................0 7 7 10 — 24
BC..............................10 7 3 3 — 23
BC — Jonathan Branne 27 yd field goal.
BC — Tim Brown 21 yd pass from Luke Davies. (Jonathan Branne kick is good).
HC — Tyree Nesmith 2 yd run. (Jason Bachle kick is good).
BC — Kreggor Clark 3 yd pass from Dawson Forcella. (Jonathan Branne kick is good).
BC — Jonathan Branne 30 yd field goal.
HC— Lane Heikkinen 19 yd pass from John Zamora. (Jason Bachle kick is good).
BC — Jonathan Branne 20 yd field goal.
HC — Will Austin 6 yd pass from John Zamora. (Jason Bachle kick is good).
HC — Jason Bachle 47 yd field goal.
HC BC
First downs 25 16
Rushes-Yards (net) 46-179 24-34
Passing yds (net) 202 266
Passes Att-Comp-Int 32-25-0 33-20-1
Total offense plays-Yards 78-381 57-300
Fumble Returns-Yards 1-0 1-0
Punt Returns-Yards 0-0 0-0
Kickoff Returns-Yards 4-67 2-52
Interception Returns-Yards 1-30 0-0
Punts (Number-Avg) 5-155 5-192
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1
Penalties-Yards 7-93 8-53
Possession Time 35:13 22:27
3rd-down Conv. 36% (5 of 14) 25% (3 of 12)
4th-down Conversions 0% (0 of 2) 0% (0 of 0)
Red-Zone Scores-Chances 3-3 4-4
Sacks By: Number-Yards 3-24 4-22
RUSHING: Hastings — Tyree Nesmith 20-118; Brett Simonsen 12-55; Daelyn Fairrow 3-12; Will Austin 1-3; John Zamora 10--9. Briar Cliff — Asante Anglin 13-55; Stanton Lee 1-2; Dawson Forcella 5-0; Luke Davies 5--23.
PASSING: Hastings — John Zamora 32-25-0-202. Briar Cliff — Luke Davies 30-18-1-267; Dawson Forcella 3-2-0--1.
RECEIVING: Hastings — Will Austin 6-39; Brett Simonsen 3-38; Quentin Synek 4-36; Courtney Lane 4-31; Lane Heikkinen 2-26; Tyree Nesmith 2-15; Garrett Esch 2-9; Hale Chargois 1-8; Ryan Farley 1-0. Briar Cliff — Kobe Johnson 4-85; Aaron Okoro 6-83; Tim Brown 5-63; Spencer George 2-29; Stanton Lee 1-7; Kreggor Clark 1-3; Asante Anglin 1--4.
INTERCEPTIONS: Hastings — DaeRon Jones 1-30. Briar Cliff — None.
FUMBLES: Hastings — Tyree Nesmith 1-1. Briar Cliff — Tim Brown 1-1.
SACKS (UA-A): Hastings — Harrison Udeh 0-1; Tydus Clay 1-0; Chance Bollen 0-1; Laython Shaw 1-0. Briar Cliff — Asi Tupua 1-0; Ahkil Muhammad 1-1; Devin Applewhite 0-1; Brett Tinker 1-0.