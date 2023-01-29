The home court didn’t give the Hastings College men’s basketball team much of an advantage Saturday.
The rims inside Lynn Farrell Arena just wouldn’t heat up much for the Broncos, who dropped a 71-61 conference contest to Dordt University.
HC won some hard-fought buckets. But to keep up with the Defenders, the Broncos’ defense had to remain tough.
“I feel like we are a better shooting team than what we showed the last couple of games,” said HC coach Todd Raridon. “We’ve had open looks. We had open jump shots tonight that just didn’t go in. You expect at home you would shoot a little bit better. Unfortunately we didn’t.”
HC’s scoring output Saturday came the same week the Broncos scored only 42 points against Concordia University.
The Broncos took a lot of shots on Saturday. They totaled 73 ups. But they had only 27 makes (37%).
HC showed flashes of scoring power. For example, the Broncos reeled off a 9-0 flurry midway in the first half for a 15-14 edge. But Dordt countered, keeping Hastings quiet for about six minutes as the Defenders opened a 30-19 gap.
The Broncos trailed at halftime 34-23. Their long-range shooting hurt. Only one bomb found its way home in nine tries prior to the break.
Dordt sustained enough offense to open a 14-point lead in the middle of the second half.
But the Broncos kept on kicking and found ways to cut Dordt’s lead down to seven points twice with under seven minutes briefly in the second half.
The second half brought Hastings some improvement in its 3-point accuracy. The Broncos drained five in 14 attempts.
“Overall I thought we did a pretty good job defensively,” Raridon said. “The shots just didn’t fall for us. It was one of those nights when it didn’t go in. There were times we played pretty good team basketball. We need to get back to a complete 40-minute game.”
Three Broncos were able to get to double figures in the scorebook.
Omaha freshman Reggie Thomas led all Bronco scorers with 18, just one point under his team-leading average. Thomas knocked down 12 points after halftime.
Bennington junior Grady Corrigan added 13 points. He scored HC’s only three-pointer in the first half. Bronco junior center Danilo Matovic, from the nation of Serbia, notched 12 points. He popped in 10 second-half points. Hayden Grint came off the bench and contributed six points while grabbing four rebounds. He went 3-for-4 from the floor.
Dordt boasted two players with more than 20 points each. Lucas Lorenzen poured in 23 points. Jacob Vis garnered 22 points.
“(Lorenzen) got away from us there in the second half during a stretch. He kind of carried Dordt,” Raridon said. “We knew (Vis) was going to score. But we wanted to shut everybody else down. Unfortunately they had a kid go up and scored 23 on us. That can’t happen.”
With the loss, HC has dropped three straight and six of its last seven games. Those figures don’t sit well with players or coaches.
“It bothers them. They are frustrated. I’m frustrated. But we’ve got to keep working. We have to work through this and get it turned around,” Raridon said.
Dordt (17-5, 9-5)................34 37 — 71
HC (13-9, 6-8)....................23 38 — 61
Dordt (71)
Luke Rankin 1-3 0-1 2, Bryce Coppock 2-5 2-2 8, Cade Bleeker 3-9 2-2 9, Lucas Lorenzen 9-12 2-2 23, Jackson Louscher 2-4 0-0 4, Jacob Vis 10-16, 1-2 22, Trey Hinote 1-2 0-0 3. Totals: 28-51 7-9 71.
Hastings (61)
Phil Cisrow 2-5 0-0 5, Grady Corrigan 5-17 0-0 13, Reggie Thomas 8-22 1-1 18, Evan Kingston 2-6 0-0 4, Danilo Matovic 6-12 0-0 12, Zach Rust 0-2 0-0 0, Tyrique McMurrin 1-4 0-0 3, Anthony Thompson 0-1 0-0 0, Hayden Grint 3-4 02- 6. Totals: 27-73 1-3 61.
Three-point goals – D 8-9 (Rankin 0-1, Coppock 2-3, Bleeker 1-6, Lorenzen 3-5, Vis 1-2, Hinote 1-2. H 6-23 (Cisrow 1-2, Corrigan 3-9, Thomas 1-5, Kingston 0-2, Rust 0-2, McMurrin 1-2, Thompson 0-1). Assists – D 13 (Rankin 5). H 11 (Thomas 4). Rebounds – D 34 (Lorenzen 9). H 37 (Cisrow 6, Corrigan 6, Thomas 6, Matovic 6). Fouls – D 7. H 15. Fouled out – none. Turnovers – D 11. H 8.