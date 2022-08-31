SEWARD — No. 11 Concordia improved to 6-0 at the expense of Hastings College Wednesday night in the teams’ Great Plains Athletic Conference opener inside Friedrich Arena.

The Bulldogs hit over .300 and swept the Broncos 25-18, 25-20, 25-12. Carly Rodaway and Ashley Keck smashed 10 kills apiece and Camryn Opfer and Kalee Wiltfong added eight each for the winners.

0
0
0
0
0