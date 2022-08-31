SEWARD — No. 11 Concordia improved to 6-0 at the expense of Hastings College Wednesday night in the teams’ Great Plains Athletic Conference opener inside Friedrich Arena.
The Bulldogs hit over .300 and swept the Broncos 25-18, 25-20, 25-12. Carly Rodaway and Ashley Keck smashed 10 kills apiece and Camryn Opfer and Kalee Wiltfong added eight each for the winners.
Freshman Peyton Roper led Hastings with 10 kills on 29 swings to hit .269. Marlee Taylor had seven kills and both Majesta Valasek and Rachel Hefta tallied six kills for the Broncos, who suffered their second loss of the season.
HC managed just four blocks on the night and didn’t serve an ace on Concordia’s defense, which picked up 42 digs and held the Broncos to a .135 attack percentage.
Makenna Asher dished 25 assists and Sophie Stevens had a team-high eight digs.
Hastings goes to Sioux City, Iowa, for three games in the Labor Day Classic this weekend.
CUNE (6-0)……………..25 25 25
Hastings College (kills-aces-blocks)
Amani Monroe 2-0-1, Ava Lovitt 0-0-0, Dacey Sealey 0-0-0, CJ Harr 0-0-0, Miriam Miller 0-0-0, Majesta Valasek 6-0-1, Peyton Roper 10-0-1, Marlee Taylor 7-0-1, Makenna Asher 2-0-0, Bri Lemke 1-0-0, Rachel Hefta 6-0-0. Totals: 34-0-4.
Concordia (kills-aces-blocks)
Carly Rodaway 10-0-2, Ashley Keck 10-0-1, Camryn Opfer 8-1-1, Kalee Wiltfong 8-0-0, Gabi Nordaker 7-0-1/2, Bree Burtwistle 2-1-1/2, Lexie Kreizel 0-1-0, Ashlyn Wischmeier 0-1-0, Rebecca Gebhardt 0-1-0. Totals: 45-5-5.
Assists: C 42 (Burtwistle 40); HC 29 (Asher 25). Digs: C 42 (Gebhardt 10); HC 33 (Stevens 8).