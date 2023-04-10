After a year away from the national scene, the Hastings College men’s bowling team came back with a vengeance and ended the season with its highest finish ever.
The team won upset games against some the nation’s top teams going into the tournament and placed fifth overall at the NAIA Bowling National Championships on March 23-25.
Coach Ron Hergott said it was great to see the team step up to compete against 12 of the best NAIA college teams at the national level.
“I’ve been telling the kids all year long they could bowl anybody,” he said.
On the first day of the tournament, the teams lined up for Baker games where the Broncos finished with a total pin count of 4,800, which placed them in ninth place heading into bracket play on the following day.
To start off bracket action, Hastings faced No. 8 seed Pikeville from Kentucky. The Broncos fell behind 2-1 in the first three games but won the fourth 278-204 and then took the win in the final game, 172-157.
Hastings’ next matchup was No. 1 seed Indiana Tech. Hastings won the first game 205-193 then dropped the next three games, moving down to the elimination bracket.
In the consolation bracket, the Broncos tackled No. 7 seed Spring Arbor from Michigan and again fell behind 2-1 before winning the fourth game 245-163 and Game Five 200-193.
Hastings took on No. 5 seed Tennessee Southern and the Broncos prevailed 3-1. Hastings won the first game 245-168 but dropped the second. The Broncos then won game three 220-157 and the fourth game 222-210 to advance to the elimination bracket quarterfinal.
Facing No. 6 seed St. Xavier from Illinois, Hastings picked up the win in game one 207-203 but lost the next three games as its season came to a close with a fifth place finish.
“Now that they’ve been there, they have a whole different attitude,” Hergott said. “We’re going to work hard to get back.”
Through the tournament, Hergott was encouraged watching the team work together and offering each other advice on improving.
“They became an awesome team,” he said. “They listened to each other. They didn’t care who got the credit.”
The team last qualified for the national tournament in 2020, being ranked third in the NAIA, but that tournament was canceled due to the pandemic.
“I really believe we would have won that year,” he said. “Our goal is to win a national championship.”
To that end, Hergott has been working to recruit freshmen bowlers to fill team positions being vacated by exiting seniors.
“We’re fired up now,” he said. “We’re excited and have a great freshman class.”
Hergott also is in the process of rebuilding the women’s bowling team at the college and some of the incoming freshmen reflect that effort.
He led the team back from a 123rd position to 31st in the country and believes the women’s team will be up for the challenge of making it to nations next year.
“They are extremely excited to get going in September,” he said.