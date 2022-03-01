AMHERST — All signs pointed the home team to Lincoln Tuesday night.
That result — a state tournament berth for the Amherst Broncos — was hardly ever in question in the Class C-2, District 8 final.
The No. 8 Broncos’ 18-point answer to St. Cecilia scoring the first basket of the game was all the evidence needed to see which team would be advancing to the final eight.
Amherst, of course, further manifested its first appearance at the state tournament since 2017 with a strong second half full of more made shots and sturdy defense to flood its gymnasium floor with fans clad in red.
In an environment where the voices next to you were difficult to hear, ninth-ranked St. Cecilia’s season was drowned out, too.
Amherst rode the coattails of an impressive opening run to a 62-45 victory.
“We just didn’t come out very strong,” said STC senior Brayden Schropp, who closed his career with a team-high 15 points.
It was the opposite, he said, of the teams’ meeting Dec. 20, 2021, in the Kearney Catholic holiday tournament where the Bluehawks (18-8) controlled from start to finish for a 13-point win.
And the Broncos (22-4) made more shots.
How about 23-for-49 on the night with eight 3-pointers?
“They started off hot, hit a few shots,” said Schropp, who will take his game to Doane University in Crete.
Amherst missed its first five shots, but a 3-pointer by STC’s Carson Kudlacek for the Bluehawks’ only lead of the night seemed to wake its shooters.
The Broncos made their next six shots for a 15-3 lead, then extended it with another Tayje Hadwiger triple that opened the second quarter.
The talented 6-foot-3 sophomore finished with 14 points, but teammates Nolan and Ethan Eloe shined offensively, too.
Nolan tallied the game-high 17, scoring 11 in the second half. Ethan scored all 12 of his points in the opening half, splashing his first four 3-pointers to boost Amherst’s early advantage.
St. Cecilia, which trailed by double digits for a majority of the final 16 minutes, can credit its defense for helping it climb back into the game after a nightmare start.
The Bluehawks turned Amherst over six times in the second period and made 8-of-13 shots to trail by just six at halftime.
Back-to-back 3s by Quinn Stewart-Hernandez late in the frame had the Bronco lead down to four before Josh Klingelhoefer hit two free throws to end the half.
Austin Adelung floated all seven of his points in the third where Amherst built its lead back to 10 going to the fourth.
Schropp, who had two points at halftime, scored nine in the fourth for the Bluehawks.
Their only other points in the frame were on Stewart-Hernandez’s final 3-pointer. He tied Kudlacek and Grant Rossow with nine points. Garrett Parr chipped in two points in his final game and Braxton Wiles notched one point.
St. Cecilia coach Ryan Ohnoutka declined to comment on the game.
He thanked his senior class — Schropp, Parr and Caden Cerny — for their contributions to the program, helping it reach 18 wins, up from 10-13 last year.
“One step closer to that goal of getting to Lincoln,” Ohnoutka said.
St. Cecilia’s last trip to the state tournament trip was in 2018, when it finished C-2 runner-up.
STC (18-8).............3 21 9 12 — 45
AHS (22-4).........15 15 12 19 — 62
St. Cecilia (45)
Brayden Schropp 5-14 5-6 15, Dawson Kissinger 0-4 0-0 0, Hayden Demuth 0-1 0-0 0, Garrett Parr 1-1 0-1 2, Carson Kudlacek 3-9 0-0 9, Grant Rossow 3-3 3-4 9, Quinn Stewart-Hernandez 3-9 0-0 9, Braxton Wiles 0-1 1-2 1, Caden Cerny 0-0 0-0 0, Graham Daly 0-1 0-0 0, Caden Krikac 0-0 0-0 0, Chase Evans 0-0 0-0 0, Jenson Anderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 15-43 9-13 45.
Amherst (62)
Nolan Eloe 7-15 2-2 17, Josh Klingelhoefer 2-4 3-5 7, Ethan Eloe 4-9 0-0 12, Scout Simmons 2-3 1-3 5, Tayje Hadwiger 6-13 0-0 14, Austin Adelung 3-5 0-1 7, Carter Riessland 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 23-49 6-11 62.
Three-point goals: STC 6-25 (Schropp 0-3, Kissinger 0-3, Demuth 0-1, Kudlacek 3-8, Stewart-Hernandez 3-9, Wiles 0-1); A 8-22 (N. Eloe 1-5, E. Eloe 4-8, Simmons 0-1, Hadwiger 2-5, Adelung 1-3). Rebounds: STC 21-5 (Kudlacek, Demuth 5); A 35-11 (Klingelhoefer 11-3). Turnovers: STC 13; A 14.